MYZONE Launches Virtual Training, Functional Prompts, to MYZONE Software

Chicago – June 9, 2017 – MYZONE, global wearable technology company, announces the launch of new features within the MYZONE software. The MYZONE software supports the MZ-3 and VB-10 activity tracker, the MYZONE Sports Bra, and MYZONE compression shirt, and will now offer new features including virtual classes and functional prompts.

The virtual classes, which are free to all clubs who incorporate MYZONE technology, allow clubs to seamlessly schedule virtual training classes to run automatically at any dedicated MYZONE hub. Members do not need to have a MYZONE belt to take part in these virtual classes; however, those that do, will be able to view their workout tile on the screen and maximize their experience by matching the suggested effort zone with their own throughout class. More than 500 virtual classes including: HIIT, Yoga and Cycling will be available through the platform.

“This is the only system in the world will full MYZONE feedback integration,” said Emmett Williams, MYZONE President. “It’s a great asset to any club looking to further maximize the value of their club to their members.”

Another addition to the MYZONE software includes functional prompts, which allows instructors to deliver professional and consistent programming during group training classes. Each prompt allows the member to see what exercises are coming up next in a group training class on the MYZONE platform.

MYZONE Virtual Training and Functional Prompts will be available for download this summer within the MYZONE platform.

About MYZONE

MYZONE is a wearable fitness technology company that develops accurate wearable technology, to provide engaging and motivational experiences to support behavior change that make exercise habits stick. MYZONE’s primary markets are premium gyms and health clubs, corporate wellness sites and educational establishments. MYZONE is currently represented in 4,000 facilities in 35 countries and was recently recognized as the Best Overall Wearable at the 2016 Wearable Technology Show.

For more information, visit http://www.myzone.org/.