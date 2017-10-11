MUV Brands Opens New Club in Portland, OR as Part of Nationwide Expansion

Club Industry was not involved in the creation of this content.

MUV Fitness is opening a 33,000-square-foot club this month in Portland, OR,

with a grand opening ceremony planned for 2018. The multimillion-dollar

investment will mark MUV Fitness’ largest entrance into the Portland market. The Portland club is part of a growth phase launched under the umbrella concept

created by MUV Fitness Northwest six months ago.

“There’s an energy and vibe around MUV Fitness that we are eager to share with

the Portland community,” Jeff Carlson, a longtime club operator in the Northwest & Partner of MUV Fitness Northwest, said in a release from the company. “Portland is ready for something new. We’re shaking things up by bringing a new class of clubs to the area while offering more value for your money.”

Along with the new club, MUV Fitness has the existing MUV Fitness located in Happy Valley opened last year. All clubs will now offer MUV Group X, Les Mills programs, personal training, small group training and boot camps. The newest club also will include a beautiful spa & swimming pool, a 2,400-square-foot turf functional training area, a state of the art cycling studio and group exercise studio.

MUV Brands CEO/President Joel Tallman, commented on Carlson bringing the new MUV Fitness club to Portland. “Portland offers MUV Fitness a fantastic community to make its debut of the new club” Tallman said in a statement. “We know residents are clamoring for a new workout option where they can immerse themselves in a welcome, high energy environment that encourages active lifestyles.”

Tallman describes a significant commitment to grow additional locations in Oregon. MUV Brands currently has 22 locations corporately, owned & affiliates, combining both rebranded and newly constructed gyms. MUV Brands clubs operate in WA, OR, ID, MT, CO, SC.