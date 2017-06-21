MuscleSound Relocates Corporate Headquarters to Accommodate for Growth; Opens New Muscle Health Assessment Room

This press release was provided by MuscleSound. The Club Industry editorial staff was not involved in the creation of this content.

DENVER – June 14, 2017 – MuscleSound, a Denver-based performance and health technology company, known for serving professional, collegiate and recreational athletes with non-invasive, accurate and cutting-edge muscle data, announced today the relocation of its corporate headquarters to Denver’s Glendale neighborhood. The company moved to the brand new 3,109-square-foot space from a 2,300-square-foot office in Cherry Creek.

Located at 501 S Cherry Street, suite 1080, the new space accommodates for MuscleSound’s continued growth and encourages collaboration among the company’s 10 Denver-based employees. The open floor plan office was recently remodeled and offers modern features, including stand-up desks, large dry erase walls, and a ping pong table. Furthermore, the new office includes a franchise assessment room, designed to administer on-site muscle fuel and body composition measurements using MuscleSound technology to help individuals maximize their performance. The room houses MuscleSound’s state-of-the-art assessment table, handheld ultrasound technology, and tablets that run MuscleSound software and real-time analysis. In addition, live ultrasound imaging projected on a big screen offers a deeper look inside the muscle throughout the assessment.

Founded in 2011, MuscleSound uses non-invasive ultrasound to measure muscle health and body composition, while tracking and personalizing Muscle Energy Status, lean mass and biometric imbalances. MuscleSound technology serves the NFL, MLB, NBA, USA Women’s Track Cycling, Pac-12 and SEC institutions, fitness clubs, sports medicine facilities, and is available for military, police and fire departments, and in ICU and ER scenarios. The cutting-edge technology gives physicians, coaches, athletes, trainers, first responders and military personnel, and healthcare professionals real-time data by looking inside the muscle, which allows for immediate and personalized nutritional and performance-based recommendations, to unlock the body’s full potential and improve overall muscle health.

“We’ve experienced great growth since inception, particularly in last couple of years,” said Andy Jackson, CEO and President of MuscleSound. “Not only does the new space showcase our commitment to the company vision and client service, it also allows us to offer muscle fuel and body composition testing for any current and perspective clients right in our office. The assessment room is just one of the new offerings that further strengthens our local presence and provides added value to our clients.”

The company recently announced a five-year partnership milestone with the Colorado Rockies, an expansion into additional markets, including the sports medicine space and municipal and government service agencies, and a new scoring system for its cutting-edge technology. Additionally, MuscleSound plans to further penetrate the healthcare vertical, particularly into ER and ICU scenarios, by partnering with ultrasound manufacturers and healthcare providers. The company also expects to grow its revenue by 400 percent in 2017.

To learn more about MuscleSound, visit www.musclesound.com or view the company video on YouTube. For scanning information and to schedule an appointment, please email [email protected] or call (303) 222-0280.

About MuscleSound

MuscleSound is a Denver-based performance and health technology company that helps athletes optimize performance levels with non-invasive MuscleHealth® measurements. The company’s patented software technology and methodology have made real-time measurement of muscle fuel and body composition a reality. MuscleSound delivers prompt and precise data that allows for proactive performance and health-based recommendations to effectively optimize overall recovery and readiness. For more information, visit www.musclesound.com.