MuscleSound Appoints Laura Calleia as Vice President of Business Development and Resident Nutritionist

Club Industry was not involved in the creation of this content.

DENVER—Oct. 24, 2017— MuscleSound®, a Denver-based MuscleHealth technology company, today announced the appointment of Laura Calleia as vice president of business development and resident nutritionist. In her new role, Calleia will be responsible for driving sales and marketing strategies to further grow the company’s health and wellness segment, along with nutrition consultation to current and prospective clients.

Calleia joins MuscleSound with more than 25 years of experience in the health and fitness industry. A tenured sales professional, Calleia comes to MuscleSound from Lykon, a start-up offering the cutting edge home-based diagnostic testing that allows individuals to monitor their own wellness. There, Calleia headed up business development and national sales. Prior to Lykon, Calleia spent four years with Polar Electro where she was responsible for the sales and management of the health club and retail division. Calleia substantially grew the division, building relationships with health club clients and representing Polar Electro at national events. She has held various other sales roles at companies including FitMetrix and Wellbridge. Calleia has also spent nearly a decade as a fitness and nutrition consultant for individuals and corporations.

“Laura’s wealth of health, wellness, and nutrition knowledge adds another essential layer to MuscleSound’s capabilities,” said Andy Jackson, CEO and President of MuscleSound. “Our company has seen immense growth and demand for our MuscleHealth technology and assessments. Laura’s medical and clinical nutrition expertise enables us to strengthen our client offerings by providing tangible, nutrition-focused recommendations, in addition to muscle health assessments and recovery plans.”

“I’ve spent my entire career in the health and nutrition field, and was immediately attracted to MuscleSound for its cutting-edge innovative technology, and its significant impact on bridging the gap between medicine and lifestyle,” said Calleia. “I’m looking forward to putting my unique set of skills to work at MuscleSound to continue growing its health and wellness sector, while helping our clients create permanent change through small daily modifications.”

Calleia graduated from University of South Florida with a bachelor’s degree in psychology and master’s degree in functional medicine and clinical nutrition from University of Western States.

To learn more about MuscleSound, visit www.musclesound.com or view the company video on YouTube.

About MuscleSound

MuscleSound is a Denver-based performance and health technology company that helps athletes optimize performance levels with non-invasive MuscleHealth® measurements. The company’s patented software technology and methodology have made real-time measurement of muscle fuel and body composition a reality. MuscleSound delivers prompt and precise data that allows for proactive performance and health-based recommendations to effectively optimize overall recovery and readiness. In 2017, MuscleSound was honored with Orthopedics This Week’s Sports Medicine Technology Award for its revolutionary, non-invasive MuscleHealth® technology. For more information, visit www.musclesound.com.