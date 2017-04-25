MuscleSound and Colorado Rockies Celebrate Five-Year Partnership

This press release was provided by MuscleSound. The Club Industry editorial staff was not involved in the creation of this content.

DENVER—April 24, 2017— MuscleSound®, a Denver-based performance and health technology company that discovered and developed the only non-invasive way of measuring MuscleHealth® to optimize performance and muscle readiness, today announced a five-year partnership milestone with the Colorado Rockies. The Rockies started using MuscleSound’s ultrasound technology in a pilot program for the 2013 season to measure players’ MuscleHealth®. The technology was first used to uncover the capacity of the muscle to generate, store, and replenish energy before and after games. Since implementation, the team has experienced effective recovery after soft-tissue injuries.

In addition to several MLB teams, MuscleSound technology is used by NFL, NBA, USA Women’s Olympic Track Cycling Team, Pac-12 and SEC institutions, fitness clubs and rehabilitation centers, physicians, municipal and government service agencies, and a newly entered healthcare vertical. MuscleSound utilizes a proprietary cloud-based software that generates easy-to-read reports with real-time muscle energy and muscle health data based upon ultrasound images for each athlete. This allows for immediate and personalized nutritional and performance-based recommendations to unlock the body’s full potential to improve overall health and performance.

MuscleSound enables the Rockies players and team trainers to measure Muscle Energy Status—made up of Estimated Fuel Level, the level of energy stored in a muscle at any given time, and Muscle Fuel Rating, the comparison of an individual’s muscle fuel score with those of thousands of others in the MuscleSound database, which is essential for athletes competing at high intensities. MuscleSound’s technology completes these critical assessments in seconds, using portable, high-frequency ultrasound technology. MuscleSound scans can also indicate signs and symptoms of muscle fatigue, overtraining and possible muscle damage.

“Our players’ health and safety out on the field is always our top priority, and with MuscleSound, we’ve been able to build in the ability to access real-time muscle health data into our day-to-day operations,” said Keith Dugger, Head Athletic Trainer for the Colorado Rockies Baseball Club. “By having access to a real-time blueprint of each player’s muscle health and fuel levels before and after every game, we’re able to provide each athlete with a customized plan with muscle-specific data allowing for personalized nutrition and training recommendations. We look forward to not only our continued partnership but also a successful 2017 season.”

“It’s been an honor to partner with our home MLB team for the last five years and watch them reap the benefits of MuscleSound’s technology,” said Andy Jackson, President and CEO of MuscleSound. “We are confident that with the help of MuscleSound, the Rockies will continue to see notable results in player performance, faster and more effective recovery from injuries, while also increasing their return-to-play throughout the season.”

