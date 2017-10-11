Mountainside Fitness Announces 15th Location to Open at Happy Valley Towne Center

Club Industry was not involved in the creation of this content.
(PHOENIX) – Arizona friendliest health center, Mountainside Fitness just announced plans to open its 15th location in the Happy Valley Towne Center, located off I-17 and Happy Valley Road. Locally owned Mountainside Fitness will be taking over the space previously occupied by Sport Chalet. The location, which is approximately 49,000-square-feet is scheduled to open January of 2018. Mountainside Fitness Happy Valley will be located at 2501 West Happy Valley Road Suite 30 in Phoenix, Arizona 85085.
The Happy Valley location comes on the heels of Mountainside Fitness opening in the much-coveted Marina Heights location in Tempe’s State Farm building on April 1st. The new Tempe town Lake Mountainside Fitness opened to big crowds in April and offers state-of-the-art equipment, on-site childcare, personal training, a full glass view overlooking Tempe Town Lake, free parking, specialty classes and much more!
“I started Mountainside Fitness over 26 years ago and today we are so proud to announce our 15th location is coming to the Happy Valley area,” said Tom Hatten, founder and CEO of Mountainside Fitness. “This is a growing area in North Phoenix and with all the development off of I-17 we know there will be a huge pool of fitness minded individuals to join our Mountainside Fitness family.”
Like previous openings, Hatten says Mountainside Fitness will hold a big job fair closer January opening. In the meantime, for more information about memberships, class times, or additional services that Mountainside offers, please visit Mountainside’s Website at http://www.mountainsidefitness.com/.
About Mountainside Fitness
Mountainside Fitness is Arizona's premier and privately owned health club currently operating 16 locations & 75,000 active members in the Phoenix Metropolitan area. Established in 1991 by Valley native Tom Hatten, Mountainside Fitness is proud to offer guests more than 80 group fitness classes per week, state-of-the-art fitness equipment, on-site childcare, complimentary towel service and a wide range of amenities with friendly service, at an affordable price. Mountainside Fitness is dedicated to helping members achieve their goals by offering a team of committed professionals, beautifully appointed full-service locker rooms, the option for executive treatment with personal lockers and laundry service, complimentary Wi-Fi, and the M Café serving smoothies, bottled beverages and healthy snacks. To learn more about Mountainside Fitness, visit mountainsidefitness.com or download the mobile app-search on iTunes or Google Play for Mountainside Fitness.
