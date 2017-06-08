Motionsoft Technology Summit: Keynote Speakers from Google and eGym to Headline Fitness Industry Technology Event

This press release was provided by Motionsoft. The Club Industry editorial staff was not involved in the creation of this content.

June 6, 2017 – Rockville, MD - Motionsoft, the leader in software, payment processing, and back office support services for the fitness, health, and wellness markets and host of the Motionsoft Technology Summit, today announced that Google and eGym will headline the annual industry conference that explores business opportunities of technology in the fitness industry.

The Motionsoft Technology Summit, now in its fourth year, is the premier technology conference held in the U.S., detailing the latest technological advances and applications of technology in the fitness industry.

Top IT leaders in the fitness marketplace will be speak at this year’s Technology Summit, including:

Garrett Borunda, Director of Member Technologies, 24 Hour Fitness

Rick Caro, President, Management Vision

Dan Cath, Global Product Partnerships & Business Development, Reserve with Google

Larry Carrington, Director of IT, Wellbridge

Steve Groves, Chief Information Officer, GoodLife Fitness

Adam Podber, Senior Director of Technology, Blink Fitness

Philipp Roesch-Schlanderer, CEO, eGym

Adam Zeitsiff, Chief Information Officer, Gold's Gym

The Motionsoft Technology Summit will be held September 11-13th at The Sphinx Club in Washington, D.C. Summit registration is limited to club professionals, executives, and technology leaders in the health, wellness, and fitness marketplace.

About Motionsoft Technology Summit

The Motionsoft Technology Summit is the premier technology event for executives in the health and fitness industry. The Summit is about bringing together smart people from amazing companies to discuss the challenges and opportunities of technology in the fitness industry. Attendance is limited to C-level fitness industry executives, including owners and operators. The Summit is an intimate gathering that gives attendees the chance to really connect and network with other C-suite peers, while discussing common technology issues in the health and fitness industry during panel sessions and keynotes. If you’re building or implementing technology solutions at your club, you belong on the Motionsoft Technology Summit. Learn more by visiting http://www.motionsofttechnologysummit.net.

About Motionsoft

Founded in 1985, Motionsoft is the leader in software and solutions for consumer-based businesses, including gyms and fitness clubs, corporate fitness facilities, hospitals, and universities. Motionsoft’s comprehensive software solutions are used by more than 2,500 innovative businesses that require technology-driven member, facility, and payment processing. Motionsoft’s software suite includes MoSo™, an enterprise software solution designed for large fitness operators, and MoSoClub™, a club management software solution for small and mid-sized businesses. Our integrated gateway for payment processing, MoSoPay™, processes $2.5 billion annually through our software offerings while supporting over 5 million gym memberships in the U.S. and Canada. Motionsoft Full Service™ is the fitness industry’s most powerful member services and accounts receivable solution that helps clubs keep their past due members active while getting member accounts current. Motionsoft is also the host of the annual Motionsoft Technology Summit. You can learn more about Motionsoft by visiting http://www.motionsoft.net.