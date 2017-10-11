Motionsoft Acquires U.S-based Customer Contact Center

The Club Industry staff was not involved in the creation of this content.

October 10, 2017 – Rockville, MD – Motionsoft, the leader in gym software, payment processing and back office support services for the fitness, health, and wellness markets and, the host of the annual Motionsoft Technology Summit today announced that it has acquired a customer contact management solutions business from Seneca Corporation, a U.S. Information Systems Company in Vienna, Virginia.

For over 20 years, Seneca, has been a provider of outsourced customer care, technical support, helpdesk and business process management (BPM) solutions for government and corporate clients including services to Connexion Corporation that Motionsoft acquired in 2010. The firm’s extensively trained customer care leaders and executives will operate out of Motionsoft’s Rockville, Maryland headquarters. The transaction closed in August of 2017.

“Our customers’ global expansion requires the support of a complex 24x7x365 highly-trained customer care team to support an increasingly connected and sophisticated member base,” noted Al Noshirvani, Chairman and Chief Strategy Officer, Motionsoft. Mr. Noshirvani added; “We’re thrilled to have found a business that seamlessly adds to our growth procession. Our acquisition efforts won’t end here.”

About Motionsoft: Founded in 2004, Motionsoft is the leader in software, processing and back office support services for single location studios and gyms, multi-unit clubs and franchises, corporate wellness programs, university recreation centers as well as hospital wellness centers. Motionsoft’s comprehensive software solutions are used by more than 2,500 innovative businesses that require technology-driven member, facility and payment processing solutions. Motionsoft’s software suite includes MoSo™, an enterprise software solution designed for large fitness operators and MoSoClub™, a club management software solution for small and mid-sized businesses. Motionsoft’s integrated gateway for payment processing, MoSoPay™, processes $2.5 billion annually while supporting over 5 million gym memberships in the U.S. and Canada. Motionsoft Full Service™ is the fitness industry’s most powerful member services and accounts receivables solution that helps clubs keep their past due members active while getting member accounts current. Motionsoft is also the host of the annual industry event Motionsoft Technology Summit. Learn more about Motionsoft by visiting booth #2201 at IHRSA 2017 or by visiting our site http://www.motionsoft.net or by following @motionsoft.