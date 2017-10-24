Microsoft Director of Engineering Joins Styku as CTO

Club Industry was not involved in the creation of this content.

LOS ANGELES, CA -- (October 23, 2017) - Styku is proud to announce the appointment of former Microsoft Director of Engineering, Chintan Bakshi as Chief Technology Officer. Mr. Bakshi will be responsible for managing the implementation of Styku’s hardware and software platforms.

Mr. Bakshi brings more than 15 years of experience in hardware and software development to Styku’s 3D body scanning engineering team. His track record for driving innovation in previously non existent technology categories is virtually unparalleled. Over the past 8+ years, Mr. Bakshi lead the team responsible for development of the Microsoft Surface, a first-of-its kind series of Windows-based personal computing devices, a part of the Windows and Devices group. Mr. Bakshi helped the Devices organization build Program Management and Software Development team which scaled to a multi-billion dollar Business for Microsoft with the mission of empowering every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more. Prior to leading development of Microsoft Surface, Mr. Bakshi lead a team responsible for development of Microsoft Kin, the first mobile phone line from Microsoft designed for users of social networking platforms. Prior to joining Microsoft in 2008, Mr. Bakshi was with Hewlett-Packard where he lead development team responsible of HP's line-up of iPAQ devices which included personal digital assistant devices, smartphones and GPS-navigators.

Mr. Bakshi is a dynamic leader with a wealth of experience in hardware and software development, with a track record for developing category defining technology products that is second to none. His experiencing building and scaling a team in completely new technology categories make him particularly valuable to Styku.

Learn more about Chintan Bakshi at www.linkedin.com/in/cbakshi

About Styku

Styku is the leading 3D body scanning and shape analysis platform in the fitness, health, and wellness industries. Styku's intuitive, multi-platform software gives professionals the ability to perform a full body scan, view 3D models, extract body circumferences, track changes in body shape, calculate fitness and health metrics and much more. Styku is used in more than 600 health clubs and weight-loss facilities in over 30 different countries. For more information, visit www.styku.com.