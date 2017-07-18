MET-Rx Teams Up With Miami's Justise Winslow, Announces Multi-Year Partnership

This press release was provided by MET-Rx. The Club Industry editorial staff was not involved in the creation of this content.

RONKONKOMA, N.Y., July 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, MET-Rx, a pioneer in the sports nutrition industry, announced a multi-year partnership with former college standout and current professional basketball player, Justise Winslow. With this partnership, MET-Rx becomes Justise's official sports nutrition partner, helping him take his training to the next level as he recovers from a shoulder injury and prepares to return to form in his third season.

To kick off the partnership, Justise will attend the 2017 USBA Boys National Championship in Charlotte, North Carolina on July 20th. At the event, Justise, a small forward entering his third year in the league, will take part in a Q&A session with USBA Vice President of Development, Jason Capel, and interact with the next generation of elite basketball players as they compete for a title.

"MET-Rx is about providing elite athletes with the nutrition needed to take their training to the next level and, in the process, help them prepare for the next challenge, opponent, game and opportunity," said Derek Bowen, The Nature's Bounty Co. Chief Marketing Officer and General Manager. "Justise has won at every level, including a National Championship, so he knows what it takes to win, and we have always been impressed with his work ethic and determination on and off the court. We want to help him get back on the court and continue to dominate."

Justise will be spending his off-season training with elite strength and conditioning trainer and MET-Rx partner Travelle Gaines, who has helped countless professional athletes prepare for their respective seasons.

"I'm focused on returning to the court and competing at the highest level with my teammates, and MET-Rx is playing a big role in my preparation," said Winslow. "Their Big 100 protein bars are the perfect fuel for my training regimen and Travelle Gaines is one of the best trainers in the business. I'm excited to continue to step up my workouts as we get closer to the start of the season."

Justise Winslow is the most recent athlete to sign on with Team MET-Rx, joining the likes of Defensive Rookie of the Year Joey Bosa and the first running back taken in this year's draft, Leonard Fournette.

About MET-Rx®

With over 25 years of heritage, the MET-Rx® brand is a pioneer in athlete-inspired sports nutrition powders, bars and ready to drink beverages. MET-Rx helps elite athletes take their training to the next level – with products that are athlete-inspired, purposefully designed, and guided by science. For more information about MET-Rx, please visit www.metrx.com.