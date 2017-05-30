Matthew Pengelly Named Managing Director of Johnson Health Tech United Kingdom

This press release was provided by Johnson Health Tech. The Club Industry editorial staff was not involved in the creation of this content.

COTTAGE GROVE Wis. (May 25, 2017) — Johnson Health Tech (JHT) today named Matthew Pengelly Managing Director of its United Kingdom subsidiary, JHT-UK. Pengelly, an industry veteran with 23 years’ experience, replaces Jon Johnston who announced his intent to exit the organization earlier this month after serving in this role for almost 10 years.

Pengelly began his fitness career with Holmes Place, a premium health, fitness and wellness brand that spans across nine countries. He moved to Star Trac UK in 2004 where he held roles of increasing responsibility, including UK & Ireland Sales Manager, the Managing Director of UK, and ultimately the Managing Director of EMEA. For the past four years Pengelly served as the Senior Vice President of Performance Health Systems, working on the Power Plate brand.

“Johnson Health Tech, and particularly our Matrix Fitness brand, has seen significant growth across the United Kingdom in the past ten years and we’d like to thank Jon Johnston for his leadership over this same time period,” said Jason Lo, CEO of Johnson Health Tech Co., Ltd. “Matthew is a strategic leader with the experience necessary to build on this momentum and elevate Matrix to the next level in the UK. I believe that under his guidance Matrix Fitness will achieve both market leadership and the premium brand position in the UK that it enjoys in other regions. We’re pleased that Matthew is joining the global Johnson family.”

“With its comprehensive, innovative product portfolio; dedicated and talented employee base; and unwavering commitment to its customers, Matrix Fitness is really helping to shape the future of the fitness industry,” Pengelly stated. “I’m honored and excited to join this team.”

Pengelly will officially begin his new role on June 7; Johnston will stay on during a transition period until September of this year. For more information about Johnson Health Tech, visit www.johnsonfitness.com.

About Johnson Health Tech

Johnson Health Tech, Inc. (JHT), Taiwan, is among the world’s largest and fastest-growing fitness equipment manufacturers and is home to some of the most respected brands in the fitness industry, including: Matrix, Vision, and Horizon. The company manufactures a wide assortment of fitness equipment for both commercial and residential use, including treadmills, elliptical trainers, exercise bikes and strength training equipment. JHT’s global management headquarters is based in Taichung, Taiwan, with global product development, marketing and engineering based in Cottage Grove, Wis.