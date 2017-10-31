Matrix Fitness Welcomes Vinnie Saunders as Territory Manager for the NY Metro Area

Club Industry was not involved in the creation of this content.

COTTAGE GROVE, WI (October 31, 2017) - Matrix Fitness is pleased to announce the addition of Vinnie Saunders as the new Territory Manager for the Vertical Markets in the NY Metro Area, including Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens and Long Island. Saunders’s primary responsibilities will be to build relationships in the areas of multifamily development as well as the hospitality and education channels. Saunders comes to Matrix with eight years of sales experience on the dealer side and is excited about the transition.

“Being on the dealer side was both rewarding and frustrating, but ultimately gave me the best overview of the entire industry that led me to make this decision,” Saunders stated. “I was able to see where the strengths and weaknesses came from on both sides. Ultimately, I decided to go with the team that offered the most value to my clients. Matrix is the strongest company in the industry and has the best product offering. They provide more value to their clients than any of their competition. I am looking forward to working with my new team and expanding our relationships with strategic business partners.”

Saunders has designed some of the newest, largest and most technologically advanced facilities in New York and has worked with developers all the way down to Miami.

“After conducting an extensive search, we are thrilled to have Vinnie join our team,” said Jason Arters, Senior Director for Matrix Fitness. “His skill set and experience fit well within our company’s strategic plans, and we look forward to working with him to continually improve our service offerings.”

About Matrix Fitness

Matrix Fitness (www.matrixfitness.com) is the fastest-growing commercial brand in the world and is the commercial brand of Johnson Health Tech. Matrix is comprised of a complete line of cardiovascular and strength-training equipment for health clubs and other fitness facilities.

About Johnson Health Tech

Johnson Health Tech, Inc. (JHT), Taiwan, is one of the largest fitness equipment manufacturers in the world and is home to some of the most respected brands in the fitness industry, including: Matrix, Vision and Horizon. The company manufactures a wide assortment of fitness equipment for both commercial and residential use, including treadmills, elliptical trainers, exercise bikes and strength training equipment. Johnson Health Tech’s global management headquarters is based in Taichung, Taiwan, with global product development, marketing and engineering based in Cottage Grove, Wis.