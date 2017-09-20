Master Lock Enhances Classic Lock Design With Launch Of Magnification Combination Padlock

The Club Industry staff was not involved in the creation of this content.

MILWAUKEE, Sept. 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- From the iconic security solutions brand, Master Lock, comes the Magnification Combination Padlock – the latest example of innovation born from consumer insights. Featuring a larger font size and an all-new optical grade 360-degree magnification lens, the Master Lock Magnification Combination Padlock offers a convenient, secure and thoughtfully designed solution to address users' combination lock challenges.

"After listening closely to user feedback on our wide variety of personal padlocks, we found that a number of our customers were experiencing difficulties with reading the small numbers on their locks," said Cris Smyczek, Senior Product Manager at Master Lock. "The new Magnification Combination Padlock is meant to be an innovative and welcome solution for those older users with an active lifestyle and young professionals who encounter challenges reading their combinations due to farsightedness."

"With 1 in 3 Americans over the age of 50, and even younger adults experiencing tired eyes due to digital eye strain, a substantial portion of our population needs at least some form of correction for reading and near range. When plans include exercise or other activities to stay fit and healthy, many patients choose to go without their glasses, making some tasks more difficult than they should be," said Dr. Artis Beatty, Chief Medical Officer at MyEyeDr. "The clearly-magnified and large, easy-to-turn dial on the Master Lock Magnification Combination Padlock gives patients a better option when they decide to leave their glasses or contacts in their gym or spa locker."

Master Lock Magnification Combination Padlock Benefits:

Enhanced Visibility – Features an innovative, optical grade 360-degree magnification lens and larger font size to eliminate user guesswork while dialing their combination.

Exceptional Security – Optical grade 360-degree magnification lens obscures combination from nearby onlookers to ensure user's belongings are safe from intruders.

Innovative Solution with a Familiar Interface - Rotary dial features classic right-left-right functionality with tactile feedback and a large font in all-numbered positions for precision dialing.

Comfortable Construction - Built with a soft touch dial and textured perimeter ring for no-slip grip while dialing.

Increased Speed - Prominent alignment indicator enables faster dialing while unlocking on the go.

Designed to ease strain on a user's eyes with its magnified-yet-secure design, the new Master Lock Magnification Combination Padlock was created with users of all ages and abilities in mind. So no matter if at the gym, at school or at home, users can be confident their items are safe, secure and easily accessible when entry is needed, whether wearing their glasses, or not.

The Master Lock Magnification Combination Padlock is now available for customers on Amazon.com and at select retailers.

For more information on the Master Lock's catalogue of personal padlocks, visit http://www.masterlock.com/personal-use.

About Master Lock

The Master Lock Company is recognized around the world as the authentic, enduring name in padlocks and security products. The Master Lock Company offers a broad range of innovative security and safety solutions for consumer, commercial, and industrial end-users. The Master Lock Company LLC is an operating unit of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc., a leading consumer brands company. Headquartered in Deerfield, Ill., Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. (NYSE: FBHS), is included in the S&P 500 Index. For more information about Master Lock visit www.masterlock.com.