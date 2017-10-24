Master Lock® Best-In-Class Electronic Built-In Locker Lock Now On Market

Club Industry was not involved in the creation of this content.

Milwaukee (Oct. 13, 2017) – Master Lock, the world leader in locker lock technology, announces the much-anticipated Electronic Built-In Locker Lock is now available for order. With its modern look, advanced performance and low maintenance, the Electronic Built-In Locker Lock is designed to elevate the experience for facility managers and users.

The Electronic Built-In Locker Lock boasts a new level of innovation, including an easy-to-use display screen for intuitive operation, long battery life to reduce operating costs, anti-jamming features for reliable security, and the ability to accommodate single- and multi-user settings. The Electronic Built-In Locker Lock is perfect for health clubs, gyms, recreation facilities, spas and country clubs, and the technology is also ideal for other industries where high quality and performance is expected, such as universities and health care.

“For nearly 100 years, the Master Lock brand has provided unmatched security,” said Mike Sover, locker lock product manager. “In the Electronic Built-In Locker Lock, we combined our leading security expertise with extensive insight from facility managers and end users to deliver an advanced lock that not only improves operational efficiency, but also the overall facility experience.”

Master Lock conducted extensive, dedicated research and development before bringing the Electronic Built-In Locker Lock to market. The company listened to end users, facility managers, leading distributors and OEMs, and architects to understand top pain points with existing products and identify features customers want most. A key finding from this research revealed aesthetics were very important to facilities when selecting electronic locker locks. All these insights laid the foundation for Master Lock’s market-leading Electronic Built-In Locker Lock.

Master Lock Electronic Built-In Locker Lock Benefits:

High-end aesthetics – Made from high-quality materials and finishes, including a brushed nickel-plated zinc body, a clear display and a high-gloss 12-digit keypad, the Electronic Built-In Locker Lock complements modern facility designs with its sophisticated look.

Cost effectiveness – Powered by a single CR123A 3V lithium battery that can last over three years, the Electronic Built-In Locker Lock can provide facility owners significant savings from reduced battery purchases and replacement labor compared to products currently on the market.

Intuitive operation – Master Lock designed the Electronic Built-In Locker Lock for ease of use by both end users and facility managers. For end users, the display screen shows vacancy status, provides real-time code-entry feedback and clearly indicates lock status so they can be confident their possessions are secured. Facility managers appreciate the low-battery warning icon and the ability to easily configure the lock for single- or multi-user settings.

Reliable locking mechanism – The Electronic Built-In Locker Lock was designed to withstand high-moisture environments common in locker rooms. Its bolt mechanism also responds to common jam conditions, such as bolt obstruction and back pressure caused by overstuffed lockers. If not securely locked, the jam sensor alerts users via visual and audible error notifications – when unjammed, the lock automatically advances to the correct state, providing users with peace of mind knowing their items are secure.

The Electronic Built-In Locker Lock makes securing, accessing and maintaining lockers easier for both facilities and their clientele. To access the locker, users simply create their personalized code, eliminating the need for facilities to distribute keys or manage combinations. Facilities can always open the locker with the lock’s unique backup master code or with the optional administration key.

The Electronic Built-in-Locker Lock is now available from locker lock distributors, locker OEMs and distributors, and security hardware distributors. For more information, visit www.MasterLock.com/ELL.

About Master Lock

The Master Lock Company is recognized around the world as the authentic, enduring name in padlocks and security products. Master Lock Company offers a broad range of innovative security and safety solutions for consumer, commercial, and industrial end-users. Master Lock Company LLC is an operating unit of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc., a leading consumer brands company. Headquartered in Deerfield, Ill., Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. (NYSE: FBHS), is included in the S&P 500 Index. For more information about Master Lock visit www.masterlock.com.