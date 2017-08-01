Lindblad Expeditions-National Geographic and Exhale Announce Wellbeing Partnership

This press release was provided by exhale. The Club Industry editorial staff was not involved in the creation of this content.

NEW YORK, NY, July 31, 2017 --- Lindblad Expeditions-National Geographic today announced a wellbeing partnership with leading lifestyle brand, exhale, that will kick off with a series of three- and four-day voyages designed to deliver the joyful rigor of a Lindblad expedition with the transformative wellbeing experiences exhale is famous for.

The Base Camp Baja voyages will explore Espiritu Santo and Isla Partida, among the most spectacular regions within the Sea of Cortez, aboard the 30-cabin National Geographic Sea Bird. There will be seven Base Camp Baja departures, beginning in December 2017 and extending through January 2018.

“The Sea of Cortez is among the most peaceful corners of the world. I can think of no better place to realize the mindfulness that exhale offers,” said Sven Lindblad, CEO and President, Lindblad Expeditions. “In exhale we found a partner who values the strength of guest programming, is passionate about providing a world class experience, and whose caliber of teachers aligns with our renowned expedition team. The itinerary we developed offers a mix of exploration and restorative exercise, in a setting where one might not see another human being other than their shipmates for the duration of these voyages.”

National Geographic Seabird will serve as a floating base camp with the revitalizing solitude of nature as the platform. The Sea of Cortez is famed for its pristine beauty, a wide-open region of sea, bays and beaches. Guests can customize each day of the journey as they wish: they can snorkel among sea lions and through schools of colorful reef fish, explore the coastline by kayak and stand-up paddleboard, challenge body and mind through exhale wellbeing programs, and enjoy evenings with beachside bonfires and barbecues. They can hike for miles over black lava and pink volcanic ash and spend hours photographing arroyos, cacti and birdlife alongside a Lindblad-National Geographic photography instructor.

Through the partnership with exhale, guests can indulge in healthy exhale-branded activities and wellbeing programs led by an exhale fitness teacher, spa therapist or an exhale-trained Lindblad Wellness specialist. Guests can transform through Core Fusion Barre, Bootcamp, and HIIT (High Intensity Interval Training) classes as well as exhale Power Yoga classes on deck, SUP (Stand Up Paddleboard) yoga, transformational mindfulness hikes, and assisted stretching. Hour-long neck and shoulder massages will be offered prior to evening cocktails, while exhale Chill Yoga classes will be offered in the evening, alongside group guided meditation.

“It is a joy to partner with a like-minded team to bring wellbeing aboard the National Geographic Sea Bird, and inspire transformation on a Lindblad “floating base camp” in the breathtakingly beautiful landscapes of the Sea of Cortez,” writes Annbeth Eschbach, exhale CEO and President. “There is no better vision or perfect dream.”

Beyond the daily slate of activities, the exhale experience will be integrated throughout the journey, to include delectable and healthy food options, to spa therapies and in-room products.

Rates begin at $1,190 per person based on double occupancy in a category one cabin for the 3-night voyage, and $2,650 for the 4-night voyage – both include free bar tab.

For reservations or additional information on Lindblad Expeditions-National Geographic voyages to some of the most beautiful and fascinating places on Earth, visit www.expeditions.com, call 1-800-EXPEDITION (1-800-397-3348) or contact your travel agent. About exhale At exhale we believe that transformation begins from the inside out. Since 2003, through a balanced combination of results-oriented spa therapies (massages, facials, acupuncture, nails, waxing) and high-quality fitness classes (barre, cardio, yoga, HIIT), we’ve provided the answer to a stronger, healthier, better version of you. Enter one of our 26 inspiring, yet relaxing boutiques and follow your breath, which both invigorates and calms, connecting mind and body — paving the way to positive change.