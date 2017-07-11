Life Time Tri(SM) Series Launches New York City Championship Event

LOUISVILLE, Colo., July 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuing its commitment to grow the sport of triathlon, the Life Time TriSM Series, produced by Life Time®, Healthy Way of Life, introduces new athlete-friendly innovations and format changes to make the sport simpler, more accessible and more exciting for new and veteran athletes.

Among the pioneering changes to the eight-race Life Time Tri Series will be the inaugural Life Time Tri New York City Championship, which will be held at the 2018 2XU New York City Triathlon. The Life Time Tri Championship will reward the fastest age group athletes, as well as those who race in multiple Life Time Tri events, with a VIP race experience in one of the most sought after endurance events set in one of the most iconic cities in the world. Combined, these enhancements are set to improve on an already best-in-class race experience and underscore Life Time Tri's status as America's premier, short-course triathlon series.

Triathlon Made Better

To make triathlons friendly and accessible to new triathletes and enhance the experience of seasoned athletes, the Life Time Tri Series will offer a range of initiatives designed to help take away some of the headaches and barriers to race travel, preparation and participation. Unlike anything currently available in short course triathlon, the enhancements (launching now through 2018) will include:

A Simpler Experience:

No Hidden Fees: Finally, all-inclusive race registration pricing, which includes insurance and race registration fees – and no requirement for a USA Triathlon membership.

Coach Support: Expert coaches provide free, online training programs upon registration, as well as face to face race insights at every event.

New Officiating: No more surprises. Life Time Tri will utilize IRONMAN® and ITU rules assessment, including implementing penalty tents.

First-Timer Accessibility:

Education and Training Programs: Free educational programs in every race market, from Tri101 webinars to first-timer programs (select markets), plus free to fee-based physical training programs in each market, from training guides, to open water swim clinics, to one-on-one coaching.

Scholarships: Life Time Tri will donate 12 slots at every 2018 Life Time Tri Series race through an opt-in scholarship program to make triathlon accessible for those that may not be able to afford it. Individuals may elect to nominate others, or themselves, by submitting a short, "why triathlon matters to me," essay.

Beginner-Friendly Experiences: First timers may elect to start together, in non-competitive waves. Special bib identifiers will help drum-up support from crowds and race volunteers.

More Indoor Tris: The ultimate, intimidation-free way to get a taste of tri, hosted at 80 Life Time destinations this year, will expand in 2018.

More Convenience:

Choose Your Start: Athletes will be able to select their own race experience, choosing from their own start time, competitive nature or even alongside friends and family.

Flexible Packet Pick Up: Select events will allow athletes to pick up their packets on race morning. Additional fees apply.

Transition Access: Select events will allow for flexible transition access, meaning more sleep for those racing later (or an earlier afternoon nap).

More Excitement:

Real-Time Finish Recognition: New technology, powered by AthlinksSM, will recognize those who set a PR, or who finish their first triathlon – right there in the finish chute!

Experimental Race Formats: Select events will offer unique, limited iterations of the classic swim-bike-run formats, including Chicago's Triple Challenge and Mixed Relays in San Diego.

A New Series Championship: As Life Time Tri events are now coast-to-coast, a competitive national structure is ready to be unveiled:

2018 Life Time Tri New York City Championship

The inaugural Life Time Tri Championship, recognizing and rewarding the fastest athletes across the Life Time Tri Series, kicked off this past weekend at the 2017 Life Time Tri Minneapolis. Qualifying races will be held in eight iconic U.S. race destinations, with top three finishers in each competitive class earning guaranteed entry into the first Life Time Tri New York City Championship in July 2018. The all-new 2018 Life Time Tri Championship qualifying race season includes:

Date

Race

Saturday, July 8, 2017

Life Time Tri Minneapolis, Minneapolis, MN

Sunday, July 16, 2017

2XU New York City Triathlon, New York, New York

Sunday, August 27, 2017

Transamerica Chicago Triathlon, Chicago, IL

Sunday, September 17, 2017

Life Time Tri Tempe, Tempe, AZ

Sunday, September 24, 2017

Life Time Tri Escape to Miami Triathlon, Miami, FL

Sunday, October 15, 2017

Life Time Tri San Diego, San Diego, CA

Sunday, April 15, 2018

Life Time Tri South Beach, Miami, FL

Monday, May 28, 2018

Life Time Tri CapTex, Austin, TX

Sunday, July 1, 2018

Life Time Tri New York City Championship, New York, New York

Life Time Tri will roll out the red carpet for all athletes who qualify for the 2018 Life Time Tri New York City Championship at the 2XU New York City Triathlon:

Prize Purse: More than $50,000 in cash and prizes are up for grabs.

Bike Shipping: Complimentary bike shipping will be offered to the first 50 registered qualifiers in each market.

NYC Experience: Qualifiers will receive special access to a Thursday evening pre-race celebration.

VIP Access: All qualifiers will receive Finish Line VIP Tent access for two on race day.

Discounted Hotels: Special host hotel room blocks are already held for qualifying participants.

Swag Bags: Get ready for freebies! Each athlete will receive a goodie-filled backpack.

To qualify for the 2018 Life Time Tri New York City Championship, International distance athletes must either place in the top three of their age group or competitive class, or cross a Life Time Tri finish line placing in the top half of their age group, in at least two separate regions during the qualifying race season, which concludes at the 2018 Life Time Tri CapTex Triathlon. Future Life Time Tri Championship seasons will follow a similar calendar. Non-qualifying age group athletes will still be able to race the iconic 2XU New York City Triathlon in 2018 through lottery and charity slots.

"We absolutely love triathlon, and are committed to growing the sport by providing a superior race experience for athletes of all ability levels," says Scott "Hootie" Hutmacher, Brand Manager of Life Time Tri. "We have rebuilt the Life Time Tri Series to give competitors and aspiring amateurs access to the best short-course triathlons in the country, while removing many of the obstacles in getting to these races."

To register or learn more about the Life Time Tri Series and Life Time Tri Championship, check out LifeTimeTri.com.

About Life Time® – Healthy Way of Life

Life Time® is a privately held, comprehensive healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment lifestyle company that offers a personalized and scientific approach to long-term health and wellness. Through its portfolio of distinctive resort-like destinations, athletic events and corporate health services, the Healthy Way of Life Company helps members achieve their goals everyday with the support of a team of dedicated professionals and an array of proprietary health assessments. As of July 10, 2017 the company operates 127 centers in 27 states and 35 major markets under the LIFE TIME FITNESS® and LIFE TIME ATHLETIC® brands in the United States and Canada. For more information visit www.lifetimefitness.com.