Life Fitness Sets New Performance Cycling Standard with Launch of Indoor Power Trainer

IC8 Power Trainer Offers Greater Ride Performance, Authenticity and Connectivity for Users

ROSEMONT, Ill., Sept. 21, 2017 – Today, Life Fitness, the global leader in commercial fitness equipment, launched the IC8, an indoor power trainer designed for serious riders and all athletes that want superior tracking and fitness results.

Life Fitness brought together experts at Indoor Cycling Group (ICG), a Life Fitness brand, and Hunter Allen, an elite cycling coach, author, co-developer of TrainingPeaks’ WKD+ software and founder of Peaks Coaching Group, to design a world-class alternative to traditional indoor trainers.

“The IC8 is the new standard in power training,” said Bernd Puerschel, Vice President of ICG. “We worked closely with athletes to create an authentic indoor experience. Inspired by the movement of road cycling, triathlon and athletic-performance training, the IC8 has greater power accuracy and wattage than any trainer available in the market today.”

The IC8 provides outstanding performance, and is engineered to deliver the ergonomics, drive and feel of both a road and triathlon bike. Riders can be as relaxed or aggressive as training dictates and – with the chain-driven freewheel – experience total control of quick accelerations and coasting to recover.

Several features of the IC8 put it in a class of its own:

Superior power measurement technology: The WattRate® Direct Power Meter is patented photocell technology measuring torsion at the spindle to compute power with less than one percent error, making it the world’s most accurate power meter on the market.

A custom, connected experience: The WattRate® TFT Computer on the trainer has more than 40 performance metrics and capabilities to present over five screens with zoom and scrolling capabilities. The system also comes with Polar View, a detailed look at how the rider applies force through each pedal stroke to optimize efficiency. The IC8’s Bluetooth® and ANT+ capabilities allow the user to access workouts, create training plans and analyze workout data with the ICG Training App, available on IOS™ and Android™, or connect to a wide range of third party apps with ANT+ for Power and Cadence.

Advanced, magnetic resistance and mechanical components: The IC8 delivers up to 3800 watts via a single resistance dial that provides a rider instant control of their intensity by moving from zero to 100 percent of maximum resistance in less than one turn. The trainer also features a freewheel drivetrain and oversized chain with automated tension system to create the exact performance and experience of an outdoor ride right down to the sound of the bearings.

Optimized for race day training scenarios: The performance-orientated PRO handlebar empowers the cyclist to ride inside just how they ride outside – on the drops, on the hoods or in the aero position

The IC8 Power Trainer is for fitness facilities that offer road cycling, triathlon and endurance-specific training and/or want to target cyclists and triathletes looking for an authentic indoor training experience. The product can be located on the main cardio floor or in performance studios.

For group cycling scenarios, the IC8 comes with ICG Connect capabilities to capture the collective efforts of all the riders and provide a scenic and immersive group ride, maximizing motivation, results and camaraderie.

“Ride after ride, you can trust in the accuracy of its power meter, feel the precision in its German engineering, and enjoy the magic of its amazing computer,” said Allen. “If you’re a cyclist, and you want to improve, this is your indoor trainer.”

Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC), the parent company of Life Fitness, acquired Germany’s Indoor Cycling Group (ICG), a leading provider of indoor cycling equipment, in July 2016.

About Life Fitness

Life Fitness is the global leader in commercial fitness equipment and game tables and furnishings. The company manufactures and sells its strength and cardiovascular equipment, productive well-being equipment, billiards tables and accessories, and game room furniture under the brand names Life Fitness, Hammer Strength, Cybex, Indoor Cycling Group, SCIFIT, InMovement and Brunswick Billiards. Its equipment is distributed to 166 countries. Headquartered outside Chicago, in Rosemont, Illinois, Life Fitness is a division of Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC). For more information, visit www.lifefitness.com.