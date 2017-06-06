Life Fitness’ LFconnect to Pair Seamlessly with Apple Watch

This press release was provided by Life Fitness. The Club Industry editorial staff was not involved in the creation of this content.

ROSEMONT, IL, June 5, 2017 - Life Fitness, the global leader in commercial fitness equipment, today announced that its cardio equipment will pair wirelessly and seamlessly with Apple Watch so exercisers can track the most accurate measurements possible.

When beginning a workout, simply tapping Apple Watch to the fitness console establishes a connection. There is no need to download additional apps, press extra buttons, or navigate complicated menus. Once connected, Apple Watch and the fitness machine exchange data like heart rate, calories burned, distance, speed and incline.

“We’re excited to help bring this groundbreaking innovation to the fitness industry,” said Jaime Irick, president of Life Fitness. “There are over 700 million workouts per year on our cardio machines across the globe, and we know that exercisers want personalized workouts with easy data tracking. This new capability is just another example of how we’re innovating to deliver exceptional experiences to exercisers.”

Connectivity with Apple Watch will be available later in 2017 on Discover SE3 HD Tablet consoles, Life Fitness’ premium cardio console. Introduced earlier this year, Discover SE3 HD features a 21” treadmill screen and 16” bike, cross-trainer and PowerMill screen with 1080p resolution. Exercisers can view high-definition television or stream their favorite content in HD from on-console apps. In the future, other brands within the Life Fitness portfolio will benefit from connectivity with Apple Watch including Cybex, SCIFIT and Indoor Cycling Group.

“Life Fitness is committed to supporting customer outcomes by offering connected club solutions that personalize exerciser experiences and provide intelligence for informed business decisions,” said Irick.

For more information about Life Fitness’ family of brands and new products, visit www.lifefitness.com.

About Life Fitness

Life Fitness is the global leader in commercial fitness equipment and game tables and furnishings. The company manufactures and sells its strength and cardiovascular equipment, productive well-being equipment, billiards tables and accessories, and game room furniture under the brand names Life Fitness, Hammer Strength, Cybex, Indoor Cycling Group, SCIFIT, InMovement and Brunswick Billiards. Its equipment is distributed to 148 countries. Headquartered outside Chicago, in Rosemont, Ill., Life Fitness is a division of Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC).