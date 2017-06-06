Life Fitness Launches New Integrity Series Cardio Line

This press release was provided by Aktiv Solutions. The Club Industry editorial staff was not involved in the creation of this content.

ROSEMONT, IL, MAY 31, 2017 – Life Fitness, the global leader in commercial fitness equipment, today announced its new Integrity Series cardio line, including a Treadmill, Elliptical Cross-Trainer, and Upright and Recumbent Lifecycle Exercise Bikes.

The new Integrity Series is designed and revamped for facilities that require robust cardio equipment that is simple and intuitive for exercisers. It is rooted in Life Fitness’ existing and proven Integrity line, the most reliable cardio equipment in the fitness industry, which combines extreme durability with ease of serviceability. To accommodate the growing fitness industry and the customization needs of facilities, the line allows facilities to choose their preferred product configuration when prioritizing price and features.

“The new Integrity Series cardio line was redesigned based on the knowledge that Life Fitness has gained during nearly 50 years of listening to customers and manufacturing the best fitness equipment in the industry,” said Mike Kavanagh, cardio and group training category director for Life Fitness. “The line is field-tested and has proven itself time and time again as the cardio line that our customers can trust.”

The Integrity Series is available in three product models with two console options for each machine along with the choice of a variety of product features to best fit the needs of a facility’s exercisers. The standard Integrity Series C Console provides easy get-on-and-go functionality for users, with a large LED display and simple, intuitive navigation. The featured Integrity Series X Console includes a 7-inch LCD touchscreen, smartphone-inspired navigation and Bluetooth® connection. Both consoles offer wireless connectivity to allow customers to take advantage of LFconnect digital solutions.

Base features – with optional upgrades – increase comfort, accessibility and ease-of-use for the exerciser. Features and options include:

• Treadmill – The treadmill base redesign increases the quality of exercise and usability, including a lower step-up height (8 inches), a swing-free area and a wider running area (22 inches). Additional upgrades to the deluxe model include increased handrail length and bullhorns with heart rate and remote resistance buttons.

• Elliptical Cross-Trainer – The 20-inch stride allows for smooth and fluid motion, while the oversized and non-slip 13.3-inch pedals provide plenty of foot placement options for exercisers. Both the simple and deluxe versions provide ergonomic grip handles, while the deluxe version also includes a multi-grip design that lets exercisers choose comfortable hand positions that offer easy heart rate monitoring and integrated resistance controls.

• Upright Exercise Bike – Ergonomically designed seat and handlebars improve ride comfort, while a generator drive system provides a smooth, quiet operation that requires limited maintenance. The deluxe model includes wide, self-leveling pedals with simple buckle straps for easy get-on-and-go functionality, while the handlebars offer cruising, hybrid and race positions that also integrate resistance controls to make in-workout adjustments simple.

• Recumbent Bike – Get-on-and-go design and improved comfort features allow accessibility for all types of exercisers. The recumbent seat includes back rest and lumbar support, as well as a wrap-around adjustment lever that makes it easy to find the most comfortable seat position. The deluxe model includes integrated resistance controls on the side handles for easy adjustments during a workout.

The Integrity Series can be connected to a facility’s free LFconnect account which, among tracking and asset management capabilities, allows monitoring of equipment through LFconnect Protect, a unique service that seamlessly connects the equipment to the skilled digital service professionals at Life Fitness, allowing for proactive alerts and guidance for preventive maintenance. If a machine requires maintenance, service is simplified due to minimal hardware and easy-to-remove shrouds.

For more information about Life Fitness’ new Integrity Series cardio line, visit https://www.lifefitness.com/

About Life Fitness

Life Fitness is the global leader in commercial fitness equipment and game tables and furnishings. The company manufactures and sells its strength and cardiovascular equipment, productive well-being equipment, billiards tables and accessories, and game room furniture under the brand names Life Fitness, Hammer Strength, Cybex, Indoor Cycling Group, SCIFIT, InMovement and Brunswick Billiards. Its equipment is distributed to 148 countries. Headquartered outside Chicago, in Rosemont, Ill., Life Fitness is a division of Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC).