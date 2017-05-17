Life Fitness Adds Heat Map Technology to LFconnect Platform

This press release was provided by Life Fitness. The Club Industry editorial staff was not involved in the creation of this content.

ROSEMONT, Ill., May 15, 2017 – Today, Life Fitness, the global leader in commercial fitness equipment, launched Heat Map, an expansion of its LFconnect digital platform that helps fitness facility managers visualize traffic to and usage of their cardio equipment.

“The Heat Map is an important step in data visualization,” said Amad Amin, Director of Digital Experience at Life Fitness. “Connectivity and stats are essentials to a connected fitness solution, but visually seeing usage and determining traffic patterns is the next step in this evolution. Heat Maps allow club owners to understand what locations exercisers gravitate to within their gym. This can help provide insight such as optimum product placement, and even special staff members to help exercisers with their workouts.”

Using Heat Map technology, facility managers with connected Life Fitness equipment can orient machines on a digital grid, which uses colors to correspond with real-time levels of equipment use. Heat Map technology helps managers alternate machines based on usage and alter floor layouts and traffic paths to increase traffic to promoted areas. By visually representing how equipment is used, this technology helps managers create more customer-centric fitness centers.

By signing up and logging into an LFconnect account, managers can set up, name and place their Life Fitness connected equipment on a grid that resembles their specific gym layout. The grid can accurately mirror any fitness room, with the ability to represent elements such as a front desk or aisles.

“We want our customers to get the most possible value from purchasing our equipment,” said Amin. “The LFconnect suite digitizes Life Fitness machines as part of our commitment to improving the customer experience. We’re giving our customers the tools they need to actively manage their inventory and optimize their club experience.”

Life Fitness’ LFconnect suite brings asset management to facility owners’ fingertips by giving control over equipment and genuine interaction with exercisers. Connected equipment gives managers a sharper image of the big picture through simple machine usage data that generates a visual performance map and helps reduce downtime of equipment.

To learn more about Heat Map technology and the LFconnect suite, visit the Life Fitness website.

About Life Fitness

Life Fitness is the global leader in commercial fitness equipment and game tables and furnishings. The company manufactures and sells its strength and cardiovascular equipment, productive well-being equipment, billiards tables and accessories, and game room furniture under the brand names Life Fitness, Hammer Strength, Cybex, Indoor Cycling Group, SCIFIT, InMovement and Brunswick Billiards. Its equipment is distributed to 148 countries. Headquartered outside Chicago, in Rosemont, Illinois, Life Fitness is a division of Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC). For more information, visit www.lifefitness.com.