Les Mills US Signs on as ClubConnect Education Partner

This press release was provided by Club Connect. The Club Industry editorial staff was not involved in the creation of this content.

(April 27, 2017) San Diego, CA— ClubConnect is pleased to announce that Les Mills US has signed on as a ClubConnect Education Partner, solidifying its commitment to health club education.

Les Mills US has included its expert education on the ClubConnect platform so that thousands of fitness professionals can learn the newest workouts from the one of the world’s best group training companies with the click of a button.

Starting today, health clubs that use the ClubConnect software will get access to the Les Mills Tips and Tricks videos of each of the 12 Les Mills programs including how to teach BODYPUMP 101, BODYCOMBAT 71, CXWORX 26, GRIT 20 and RPM 74. These videos will help current instructors teach the newest Les Mills releases each quarter. All of this content can be found in the “Courses" section of each health club’s ClubConnect site.

Now, fitness professionals at over 4,500 health clubs will have unlimited access to this Les Mills video content. In addition to Les Mills US, other world-class education companies including EXOS, Precision Nutrition, Gray Institute, MYZONE, ACSM, and TRX have partnered with ClubConnect to deliver their world-class education.

“Les Mills is seen as one of the top leaders in the group training industry,” said Jason Davis, President of ClubConnect (an Inspire360 company). “I’m excited that they have put their education onto ClubConnect so that it will be seen by fitness professionals who work at the world’s largest and most successful health clubs. By including their education on ClubConnect, fitness professionals at over 4,500 locations will have 24/7 access to their best in class content.”

About Inspire360

Inspire360 is dedicated to providing inspired software that is fanatically focused on helping health clubs and organizations in the fitness and wellness industry achieve remarkable things. Originally developed under IDEA Health & Fitness Association, the company builds on decades of experience in the health and fitness industry to deliver world-class software to educate fitness professionals and enhance profits for health clubs. Its two flagship products, ClubConnect and CoursePlus, are used by some of the most respected names in fitness, like the American College of Sports Medicine, EXOS, Lifetime Fitness, and Gold's Gym. For more information, visit www.inspire360inc.com.