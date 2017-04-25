Kinema Fitness Collaborates with MB Real Estate, Provides Fitness Services to 1 N. Dearborn Corporate Fitness Center

This press release was provided by Kinema Fitness. The Club Industry editorial staff was not involved in the creation of this content.

CHICAGO, April 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Kinema Fitness, a national fitness center management company is pleased to announce another collaboration with MB Real Estate by providing fitness services to their brand new 7,500 sq. ft., state of the art corporate fitness center, located at 1 N. Dearborn in Chicago. 1 N. Dearborn is a Class A, award winning building with more than 938,000 square feet of space. The fitness center was newly renovated along with the lobby and rooftop terrace. Membership will be exclusive to the tenants of 1 N. Dearborn.

Kinema's mission is to deliver the highest quality fitness programs, team members and support while creating value and profit for its clients.

About Kinema Fitness

Kinema Fitness, is a national fitness management company that specializes in the premium commercial real estate market. By adding 1 N. Dearborn to its portfolio, Kinema further expands its ever-growing footprint within the Chicago market. Kinema Fitness has a diversified portfolio of clients that includes Class A multi-tenant office real estate, single tenant corporations and luxury hospitality. Kinema's success is due to program innovation, state of the art technology, sourcing top tiered trainers, and corporate wellness expertise. Kinema has a proven record of transitioning corporate fitness centers and improving profitability by increasing membership and generating additional alternative revenue sources from personal training and other wellness programs. For more information, please visit www.kinemafitness.com

About MB Real Estate

Founded in 1982, MB Real Estate is a full-service real estate organization that provides multifaceted expertise in Asset/Facilities Management; Leasing Services; Project/Construction Management; Tenant Representation and Investment Services. Separately, MBRE Healthcare and its independent affiliate fund manager, ROA Holdings, are a full-service real estate entity that acquires, develops, leases, and manages healthcare facilities across the United States. MBRE Healthcare is headquartered in Chicago, with regional offices in New York, Atlanta, Columbus, Orlando, Dallas and Denver. For more information, visit www.mbres.com or www.mbrehealthcare.com