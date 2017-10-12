Key Pieces Expand Strength Conditioning System for Commercial Fitness Facilities

Club Industry was not involved in the creation of this content.

St. Louis, MO (October 10, 2017) – TRUE Fitness Technology, a leading manufacturer of premium fitness products, expands their Paramount Series FUSE XL strength line with the addition of the FUSE-0400 Inner/Outer Thigh machine and the FUSE-1700 Rotary Torso machine. Also recently added to the TRUE strength portfolio is the FUSE-4000 Weight Assisted Chin Dip. The FUSE XL line is a modern and comprehensive 16-piece strength conditioning system designed to meet the space, budget, and performance demands of today’s commercial fitness facilities.

These additional pieces add to the TRUE Fitness portfolio of commercial strength products:

FUSE-0400 Inner/Outer Thigh Machine: The FUSE-0400 Inner/Outer Thigh Machine is the 13th piece in the FUSE XL Strength Line and serves a dual function to exercise both hip adductor and abductor muscles. The leg pads transition easily to switch movements and are contoured for comfort while 15 adjustment position points allow for a wide range of starting positions to accommodate any user.

FUSE-1700 Rotary Torso Machine: The 14th piece of the FUSE XL line features angled hip and thigh pads to eliminate low body torque and encourage spinal alignment for proper isolation of the torso, while the 11-position easy access adjustment handle allows users to choose the range of motion best suited to their individual needs. The comfortable roller pads and angled ergonomics grip handles, plus low seat frame design for ease of entry and exit of machine, make it accessible to a variety of users.

FUSE-4000 Weight Assisted Chin-Dip: The streamlined, uniform design of the FUSE-4000 features oval-shaped tube frames, a sleek weight stack enclosure, multi-position chin bar, pivoting dip handles, and a retractable foot platform for body weight exercises. All three machines showcase step-by-step exercise charts with easy-to-follow user instructions and QR code on machines link to an online video for additional visual instructions.

The FUSE-4000 Weight Assisted Chin-Dip is available now, with the FUSE-0400 Inner/Outer Thigh and FUSE-1700 Rotary Torso available in Fall/Winter 2017. Future additions to the Paramount Series FUSE XL line include a Deltoid Raise and a Horizontal Leg Press.

About True Fitness:

TRUE Fitness is a leading manufacturer of premium fitness products, including full lines of cardio and strength. Dedicated to outstanding quality and superior design, the company and its fitness equipment are consistently ranked among the top in the industry. TRUE Fitness is based in St. Louis, Missouri and has a network of dealers throughout the country and around the globe. Additional information about the company’s products and services can be found at truefitness.com.