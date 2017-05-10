Joseph Andreula, President and Founder of CKO Kickboxing, Named as a Finalist for the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2017 Award in New Jersey Region

This press release was provided by Entrepreneur of the Year. The Club Industry editorial staff was not involved in the creation of this content.

HOBOKEN, N.J., May 4, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Joseph Andreula, president and founder of CKO Kickboxing, has been named as one of the finalists for the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2017 Award in the New Jersey region. The awards program, which is celebrating its 31st year, recognizes entrepreneurs who are excelling in areas such as innovation, financial performance and personal commitment to their businesses and communities. Award winners will be announced at a special gala event on June 29.

"This is a huge honor and testament to the community growth we've experienced throughout the nation. I remember when CKO first started 20 years ago in a rented storage room in a warehouse. To think that we've now expanded so much is one thing, but to consider how many lives we've improved for so many people is exactly the dream I had all those years back," said Mr. Andreula, as he explained his story's start in 1997.

"Winning this award would mean the world to me, not for my personal pride, but as a way to express to everyone in the CKO Community that we did it all together. Every piece of history from the brand stems from the heart of who we are as a team and a family," he said. "I see their smiling faces each day and I just see all of us in the future growing strong and united. I can close my eyes and see so many member transformations, new trainers, and new franchisees and I believe in each and every single one of them."

CKO Kickboxing looks for franchisees who are community-driven, positive driving forces and coachable.

"We look for entrepreneurs who have the passion for fitness and the compassion to help members from all walks of life. As a result of the dedication of our franchisees, many members say they feel like they have a new family at CKO. If someone misses a workout, people wonder where they are. Our members support one another. We are creating a caring community of people who are transforming their lives," said Mr. Andreula.

After its humble beginnings in the storage room of a warehouse in 1997, Mr. Andreula added 16 locations before adopting the franchise model in 2008. CKO Kickboxing now has 86 gyms in 13 states plus its newest international location in Toronto, Canada.

