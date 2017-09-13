Join Mountainside Fitness and Help a Child’s Wish Come True Mountainside Fitness’ Make-A-Wish Campaign Returns September 18th

The Club Industry staff was not involved in the creation of this content.

(PHOENIX) – MountainsideFitness, returns for its 7th year raising money for Make-A-Wish Arizona and helping to grant wishes to hundreds of Arizona children. This year’s campaign at Mountainside Fitness will begin on Monday, September 18th and end on Sunday, October 15th with the Make-A-Wish Walk for Wishes at Tempe Marketplace.

In 2016 Mountainside Fitness raised more than $32,000 for Make-A-Wish Arizona through its group fitness classes, merchandise sales, and donations. The goal this year is to reach $50,000 for Make-A-Wish.

Mountainside Fitness CEO and Founder Tom Hatten has been on the Make-A-Wish board for six years and completed his tenure as Chairman of the Board in 2016. Through Hatten’s inspiration, Mountainside Fitness employees and members have raised $325,000 of the $500,000 total Mountainside Fitness has donated to Make-A-Wish Arizona over the last six years.

“This is my favorite time of year to encourage everyone to help donate whatever you can,” said Hatten. “Whether it’s $10, $20, $30 or even your airline miles, it all makes a difference. The average wish costs $8,500 and every dollar someone donates makes a difference in the life of a child.”

The 2017 campaign will include a variety of methods through which money can be raised. Make-A-Wish Stars will be available for sale at all Mountainside Fitness locations, which can be found below. Special merchandise, designed by State Forty Eight will be sold with 100% of the proceedings going toward Make-A-Wish. The t-shirts are being designed by State Forty Eight.

Additionally, Mountainside Fitness will make a $5 donation to Make-A-Wish Arizona for every new member who signs up for membership in September.

Mountainside Fitness will also be hosting a raffle with a $10 donation for two pairs of tickets to the Cardinals, one autographed David Johnson football, and special co-branded Mountainside Fitness and Cardinals merchandise.

Special Group Fitness classes with your favorite instructors will be available for sign-up over the weekends of September 30th-October 1st and October 7th- October 8th. Schedules and events will vary by club location. Check for signage along with Special Group Fitness schedule updates on their website: https://www.mountainsidefitness.com/

Lastly, don’t forget to sign up to walk with Make-A-Wish in the Walk For Wishes. Gather a team of family and friends and join the movement on Sunday, October 15th at Tempe Marketplace. Be the force in helping a child’s dream come true.

To make a donation to Make-A-Wish Arizona visit www.Arizona.Wish.org/Donate.

About Mountainside Fitness

Mountainside Fitness is Arizona's premier and privately owned health club currently operating 16 locations & 75,000 active members in the Phoenix Metropolitan area. Established in 1991 by Valley native Tom Hatten, Mountainside Fitness is proud to offer guests more than 80 group fitness classes per week, state-of-the-art fitness equipment, on-site childcare, complimentary towel service and a wide range of amenities with friendly service, at an affordable price. Mountainside Fitness is dedicated to helping members achieve their goals by offering a team of committed professionals, beautifully appointed full-service locker rooms, the option for executive treatment with personal lockers and laundry service, complimentary Wi-Fi, and the M Café serving smoothies, bottled beverages and healthy snacks. To learn more about Mountainside Fitness, visit mountainsidefitness.com or download the mobile app-search on iTunes or Google Play for Mountainside Fitness.