Johnson Health Tech Expands Distribution Capabilities with the Addition of Two New Facilities

COTTAGE GROVE, Wis. – (August 15, 2017) – Johnson Health Tech (JHT), one of the world’s largest and fastest-growing fitness equipment manufacturers and producer of the brands Matrix, Vision and Horizon, announced today that it is expanding its presence along the East and West Coasts with the addition of two new warehouse and distribution centers. The facilities, which are located in Compton, Calif. and Fairfield, N.J., will further enhance JHT’s ability to serve commercial customers on the West Coast and greater New England region.

The 19,000 square-foot New Jersey facility and the 58,000 square-foot California facility will offer a variety of dedicated services, including: order fulfillment, product assembly, service and installation. Each facility will also feature a dedicated showroom with a wide selection of Matrix Fitness commercial products for local sales presentations.

“By expanding our commercial distribution network, we can offer our dealers and customers more localized sales, logistics and service support,” said Kent Stevens, Executive Vice President, Commercial Sales for Johnson Health Tech. “Having a local presence allows us to be more efficient and responsive to customer needs.”

With the announcement of the California and New Jersey facilities, JHT now has four warehouse and distribution centers in the U.S., including a 15,000 square-foot facility in Manassas, Va. and a 172,000 square-foot facility in Cottage Grove, Wis. The company anticipates adding 18 additional staff to support the new facilities.

About Johnson Health Tech

Johnson Health Tech, Inc. (JHT), Taiwan, is among the world’s largest and fastest-growing fitness equipment manufacturers and is home to some of the most respected brands in the fitness industry, including: Matrix, Vision and Horizon. The company manufactures a wide assortment of fitness equipment for both commercial and residential use, including treadmills, elliptical trainers, exercise bikes and strength training equipment. JHT’s global management headquarters is based in Taichung, Taiwan, with global product development, marketing and engineering based in Cottage Grove, Wis.