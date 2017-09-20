Johnson Fitness and Wellness Retail Brand Launched in the U.S. Market

The Club Industry staff was not involved in the creation of this content.

100 specialty fitness retail locations to be united under new brand name

COTTAGE GROVE Wis. (Sept. 13, 2017) — Johnson Health Tech Retail, Inc., the largest specialty fitness retailer in North America, announced today that the company is rebranding 100 retail locations in the U.S. to Johnson Fitness and Wellness. With over 300 locations worldwide, this rebranding aligns all of Johnson Health Tech’s retail stores under a unified, global brand identity while better reflecting the company’s commitment to provide the most effective fitness and wellness solutions and a superior customer experience.

“Johnson Fitness and Wellness is much more than a fitness equipment retailer,” said Bob Zande, President of Johnson Health Tech Retail, Inc. “We aim to elevate the home fitness experience by offering a complete wellness solution, ensuring consumers find the right equipment, are confident using it and have the support needed to achieve their wellness goals.”

“Customers today want a store that offers both a wide range of affordable and quality home fitness equipment options, as well as an experienced staff of fitness consultants who can help identify and understand their unique, individual fitness needs and goals,” said Mike Olson, Executive Vice President of Johnson Health Tech Retail, Inc. “Unifying our retail stores under one brand allows us to reach more people in a new way – as a wellness partner, rather than just an equipment supplier.”

Set to be the first nationwide specialty fitness retailer in the U.S., the store rebranding process will be completed over the next two months. Current stores that will be rebranded under the Johnson Fitness and Wellness name include: 2nd Wind Exercise Equipment, Leisure Fitness, Busy Body Home Fitness, and Fitness Resource.

For more information about Johnson Fitness and Wellness, visit www.johnsonfitness.com.

About Johnson Health Tech Retail, Inc.

Headquartered in Cottage Grove, Wis., Johnson Health Tech Retail, Inc. is the largest specialty fitness retailer in North America, with 100 store locations operated under the Johnson Fitness and Wellness brand name. Each Johnson Fitness and Wellness retail outlet is staffed by experienced fitness consultants and offers a wide selection of personal fitness and wellness equipment; including, treadmills, ellipticals, exercise bikes, home gyms and accessories.

About Johnson Health Tech

Johnson Health Tech, Inc. (JHT), parent company of Johnson Health Tech Retail, Inc., is among the world’s largest and fastest-growing fitness equipment manufacturers and is home to some of the most respected brands in the fitness industry, including: Matrix, Vision and Horizon. JHT’s global management headquarters is based in Taichung, Taiwan, with global product development, marketing and engineering based in Cottage Grove, Wis.