John Young Joins Johnson Health Tech as Vice President of Commercial Business for Pan-Asia

COTTAGE GROVE Wis. (April 18, 2017) — Johnson Health Tech (JHT) today named John Young Vice President of the Pan-Asian Commercial Business. Young, who joins JHT with more than 20 years of proven fitness sales experience, will provide sales leadership for the commercial segment based in the Pan-Asian region, including key accounts, distributors and wholly owned subsidiaries.

Young began his career in 1985 with Minori in Toyko as an export manager. He then joined International Fitness Associates and held several management positions across Asia before becoming Director and Co-Owner of International Leisure Consultants in Hong Kong. He joined Star Trac in 1995 as the International Sales and Marketing Manager until leaving to become the Regional Director of Sales for Asia Pacific with Cybex International. John continued to work for Cybex for 18 years in roles of increasing responsibility until he was ultimately named Senior Vice President of International Sales.

“We continue to strive for a global sales leadership position in the fitness industry, and the commercial segment in Asia is a crucial link to achieving that goal,” said Jason Lo, CEO of Johnson Health Tech Co., Ltd. “John brings to this new role a solid understanding of the unique challenges that Asia provides, as well as a proven history of sales success in this region. We’re excited to welcome him to the JHT family.”

“It’s an exciting time to be part of Johnson Health Tech,” Young stated. “The growth that the Matrix Fitness brand has experienced worldwide has been nothing short of remarkable. I’m looking forward to working in tandem with our staff and partners to continue to successfully grow the Pan-Asian region.”

About Johnson Health Tech

Johnson Health Tech, Inc. (JHT), Taiwan, is among the world’s largest and fastest-growing fitness equipment manufacturers and is home to some of the most respected brands in the fitness industry, including: Matrix, Vision, and Horizon. The company manufactures a wide assortment of fitness equipment for both commercial and residential use, including treadmills, elliptical trainers, exercise bikes and strength training equipment. JHT’s global management headquarters is based in Taichung, Taiwan, with global product development, marketing and engineering based in Cottage Grove, Wis.