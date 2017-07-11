JETRO & Associates Joins AFS ‘Online Bookkeeping at Taxes for Studios’

This press release was provided by AFS. The Club Industry editorial staff was not involved in the creation of this content.

(OAKLAND, CA, BROOKFIELD, WI, July 6, 2017) – The Association of Fitness Studios (AFS) today proudly announced and welcomed the addition of JETRO & Associates to its membership ranks.

JETRO was founded by technology fanatic Mike Jesowshek, CPA, to provide a digital solution for businesses looking to take their bookkeeping and tax needs to the next level utilizing modern, cutting edge technology.

JETRO breaks free from the traditional, restrictive accounting barriers, while maintaining core accounting principals. That, along with transparent pricing and reliable monthly service, means with JETRO you’ll never need to worry about the financials again.

“We love what JETRO brings to the market,” said Josh Leve, AFS founder and CEO. “They have products and services that every single studio out there should review. They are professional and knowledgeable in every area to the point that there’s no studio they can’t help.”

By utilizing cloud technology, JETRO is able to bring its client’s accounting into the 21st century. This provides valuable services in a timelier manner through improved communication and workflow at a cost well below an in-house accountant or typical outsourced accounting firm.

“Many fitness firms are set in the ‘old ways’ of doing accounting,” said Jesowshek, who is also managing partner of JETRO. “The fitness industry is our niche and studios are our sweet spot. Our goal is to help them in key areas that most business owners are not familiar with - accounting and taxes.”

JETRO seamlessly handles day-to-day accounting work from any computer/tablet/phone anywhere. There is no downloading of software or transferring of files. Banking data is downloaded and updated to the cloud- based software on a daily basis.

Whether it’s bookkeeping, tax preparation, financial forecasting, benchmarking, or payroll, JETRO has the services and programs to meet your needs.

More information on JETRO & Associates can be found at http://www.jetrotax.com/.

About AFS



The Association of Fitness Studios (AFS) is the only membership community dedicated solely to the business of fitness studios. AFS provides studio owners and developers a wide array of business-specific products, services, and benefits that enable them to more effectively manage and grow their businesses, building on the passion, compassion and courage they’ve already shown. www.afsfitness.com