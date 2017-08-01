From InTouch: 4 Tips For Using Insights + Goals

This press release was provided by InTouch. The Club Industry editorial staff was not involved in the creation of this content.

InTouch customers who haven’t already accessed our newly released goal setting feature, InSights + Goals, are in for a treat. Not only can you now monitor your club’s sales performance at every stage of the sales funnel, but with InSights + Goals, you can also set club and individual sales goals and track performance against targets.

In this blog post, we’ve compiled 4 tips for using InSights + Goals so you can be sure you’re making the most of this new reporting functionality at your health club.

Tip 1: Setting Achievable Goals

We’ve designed the goal setting process to be as seamless as possible for InTouch customers. To set goals, you need to navigate to the “Goals” tab under FollowUp’s “Admin” section, click on “Launch Goals Admin” and select the “Set Goals” option. Use past sales performance data from InSights to set an achievable, overall sales goals.

Tip 2: Reviewing Club Performance Against Goals

A club may have reams of sales performance data, but how valuable is this information without the right metrics to compare it against?

InSights + Goals can help with this. Once you’ve completed the steps to set your overall sales goal, launch our InSights reporting tool and hit the “Goals” button. InTouch’s Smart Goal functionality will auto-calculate goals for each KPI in the sales funnel. You can then review club performance against sales goals for each KPI including leads, calls made, appointments booked and tours completed. This feature gives crucial insights to club management on strengths and weaknesses in the sales funnel. It also allows management to leverage learnings from high performing clubs to improve the sales funnels and KPIs across all their clubs.

Tip 3: Reviewing Staff Performance Against Goals

At this point you will have already set your sales goal and reviewed club performance for each KPI. In order to make a real impact on your sales funnel stats, however, you’ll need to review the granular details. We advise InTouch customers to use our InSights + Goals tool to monitor individual staff sales performances against goals. By clicking on a single club KPI within the “Goals” dashboard of InSights, you can easily review individual staff member performance. You can then provide personalized training based on each rep's needs. The end result will be sales reps reaching their sales targets and improving your club’s overall performance.

Tip 4: Monitoring Past Performance Against Goals

While it’s important to monitor and review real-time data and performance, it’s equally important to measure progress over time to see how your club’s current performance compares with previous months. This allows club management to check month on month and year over year performance to analyze trends over time. With InSights + Goals, monitoring past performance against goals is simple. This can be done by selecting the “Past Goals” option under the “Goals” tab in your InSights dashboard. You can then select the time period you want to review and once again drill down into club and individual performance for sales KPIs. This view gives management an essential overview of their staff’s past performance against selected sales goals which can then be compared with current performance. This level of insight goes a long way to help promote a sense of accountability amongst staff members and influence club sales performance.

InSights + Goals is available to all InTouch customers today. If you want to learn more about how to access this tool click here.