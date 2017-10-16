Interactive Touchscreen Solutions Celebrates 18 Years of Innovation In The Field Of Digital Communications

Club Industry was not involved in the creation of this content.

October 5, 2017 marks the 18th anniversary for Interactive Touchscreen Solutions, Inc., the leader in providing digitized experiences to public and private facilities through the US & Canada. ITS, Inc. is the developer of the Navigo® Suite of Products which includes customizable solutions for touchscreen directories, digital signage video walls, comprehensive wayfinding for desktop and mobile apps, visitor registration & badging, and resource scheduling for managing shared resources. Navigo is the premier visitor communication & management solution for today’s buildings.

ITS, Inc., is headquartered in Maryland and has established offices throughout the US. The company still operates with its original founding management team. Founder & CEO, John Gonzales, remarked, “Our focus has always been to put the customer first. Listening to their needs and letting that guide our product innovation. From our Navigo technology, to our custom enclosures and our on-site installation, we are dedicated to bringing the best customer experience every step of the way.”

ITS, Inc. continues to offer turnkey professional services with their Navigo technology to streamline communication and manage visitors to office buildings, hospitals, government agencies, schools, malls, stadiums, multi-family communities and many other industrial and commercial facilities.

For more information, reach us at 800-652-4830 or visit our website http://www.itouchinc.com.