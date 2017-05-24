Hydro Life Health and Rehabilitation Center Adopts FST Biometrics’ Visual Identification System

This press release was provided by FST Biometrics. The Club Industry editorial staff was not involved in the creation of this content.

One of the Largest Health Establishments in Southern Israel Implements FST Biometrics’ In-Motion Member Identification Solution

RISHON LEZION, Israel (May XX, 2017) – FST Biometrics, the leading visual identification solutions provider, today announced its cutting-edge In Motion Identification (IMID) Access technology has been successfully deployed at the HydroLife Center, a health club and wellness center located in Shaar HaNegev, Israel.

“With so many people entering the facility daily, including many non-members who support members with disabilities, or parents dropping off and picking up children, we knew we needed a strong, yet convenient solution for managing member identification said Vered Libstein, CEO of the HydroLife Center. “FST’s IMID Access system works reliably and smoothly, and is a great fit for our facility.”

FST’s award-winning IMID Access was installed at the entrance to the facility and incorporated into previously existing turnstiles. The system was also easily integrated with the Center’s cloud-based membership management system. Registered users are identified and granted access almost instantaneously, with each entry taking less than two seconds as authorized users walk through the turnstile. New member registration takes less than one minute per user, allowing the center to easily accommodate its dynamic user base.

“The Hydrolife Center is exactly the type of facility meant to utilize IMID Access,” said Arie Melamed, CMO of FST Biometrics. “We are confident that more sports and health facilities will adopt this easy-to-use, touch-free system to not only better manage identification and access for members and staff, but also to free up staff’s time to better serve members and visitors to the center.”

FST’s IMID Access has been implemented in a variety of venues, including large residential complexes, high security office buildings and educational institutions, in addition to heath and recreation centers.

About HydroLife Center

HydroLife Sha'ar Hanegev is a sports center that employs a large number of professionals who are among the best in their fields, with extensive professional knowledge, years of experience and a desire to give service. The sports center is focused on high quality sports, fitness, lifestyle, recreation and leisure, with expanded physical infrastructure and operations allowing for a large number of users. HydroLife was established in 2000 as a "multipurpose center" and is located in the Sha'ar Hanegev educational center, serving people with special needs in its "hydrotherapy center" for rehabilitation, alongside members of the sports center.

About FST Biometrics

FST Biometrics is a leading In Motion Identification (IMID™) solutions provider. FST’s Visual Identification™ technology offers speed and accuracy for a highly convenient user experience. IMID is ideal for a diverse range of applications, including access control, healthcare, retail and experience personalization. IMID™ solutions are a fusion of Visual Identification™ technologies that include facial recognition and behavioral biometrics. For more information, please visit http://www.fstbm.com.