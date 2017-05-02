Hundreds of Anytime Fitness Gyms to Host “May Free Workouts” to Keep America Moving

This press release was provided by Anytime Fitness. The Club Industry editorial staff was not involved in the creation of this content.

Woodbury, Minn. – Yet another reason to love the month of May – free outdoor exercise events nationwide, open to the general public. The “May Free Workouts” are compliments of Anytime Fitness, the fastest growing co-ed fitness center in the world.

Starting as a grassroots effort by a few Anytime Fitness gyms in 2015, May Free Workouts has grown into a nationwide campaign to promote physical activity. More than 700 gyms participated last year, with a similar number expected to host 2017 events. Activities in past years have included yoga sessions in the park, tug-of-war competitions, Zumba classes and kickboxing lessons. All workouts – designed for people of any fitness level – are led by Anytime Fitness personal trainers or gym staff members.

“We believe a healthy lifestyle is achievable for anyone,” said Chuck Runyon, co-founder & CEO of Anytime Fitness. “May Free Workouts are designed to encourage community members to get up and move in an active, motivating atmosphere. Because when fitness is enjoyable and done in an encouraging, fun environment, it becomes easy to reach your goals.”

Participating locations will host several outdoor events in local parks and community areas on varying days of the week all throughout May. The events will feature fun group activites such as relay races, obstacle courses and musical games. While the fitness franchise’s three million members are more than welcome to participate, the events are open to anyone, regardless of membership.

“Our passion at Anytime Fitness is helping people get to a healthier place,” Runyon added. “That can mean different things to different people. For some, it’s losing weight or gaining strength. For others, it’s improving balance or flexibility. The important thing is to find enjoyable physical activities so that being active is something you look forward to.”

