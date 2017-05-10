Honor Yoga Announces opening of Hoboken Studio

This press release was provided by Honor Yoga. The Club Industry editorial staff was not involved in the creation of this content.

Honor Yoga brand is pleased to announce the opening of their newest studio location in Hoboken, New Jersey. The new studio Honor Yoga Hoboken will open its doors at 720 Monroe Street, in the Monroe Center building, in late May, 2017. The Hoboken studio will offer the same member experience available at all Honor Yoga locations: all levels of aerial and floor yoga, daily options for beginners, and meditation where you can pull up a cushion and get a workout for your mind! Visit and follow Honor Yoga Hoboken on Facebook and Instagram for opening day updates and new member specials. Direct inquiries can be made to [email protected].

The new studio owners, Kathy Gigantino and her two daughters, Jennifer and Jessica Gigantino make this a family affair! Jennifer and Jessica are both RYT registered yoga instructors with over 1,000 teaching hours and certifications in aerial, prenatal, vinyasa, reiki, and meditation. Kathy’s business acumen and compassion for the beginner practitioner balance the team’s yoga-specific expertise. “Our mission is to bring a family feel to the studio where everyone feels comfortable and excited to practice with us.”

Maria Turco, Co-founder and CEO Honor Yoga, says the Hoboken team exemplifies the heart and future of Honor. We provide studios that serve everyone from those seeking therapeutic practices to the seasoned yogi who seeking a friendly relaxed atmosphere. We are proud Jennifer, Kathy, and Jessica chose Honor to support their business. “It’s our mission, dharma, as a franchise, to lead a model that helps yogis run a fulfilling and sustainable business that supports the growth of strong communities through yoga."