Gym Source Hires New Vice President Of Sales And Marketing

New York, NY [May 2, 2017] - Gym Source, America’s leading retailer of premium residential and commercial fitness equipment announces that Ed Pryts will join Gym Source as Vice President of Sales and Marketing. Pryts will oversee all sales efforts, including building a commercial sales team in new territories.

Pryts is a Penn State graduate, played Linebacker for the Nittany Lions and signed with the Houston Oilers in 1982. He was the founder of Pyramid Fitness Industries in 1984. Pyramid manufactured a full line of strength equipment, and in 1993 Pryts and his partner sold to the leading treadmill manufacturer, Trotter, (predecessor company of Cybex International). Pryts helped spearhead the growth of Cybex and became the Vice President for all of North America Sales where he continued to serve until joining the Gym Source family in 2017.

“I am thrilled to join the Gym Source team and confident that we can make a difference in making fitness more accessible to more people,” Pryts said. “My focus will be on increasing local market awareness and addressing the specific exercise needs of our customers. Individuals looking for a single exercise machine for their home or commercial clients building a fitness facility – Gym Source has a solution for both."

“As Gym Source continues to strengthen its brick-and-mortar retail presence and expand its digital footprint, we need creative and passionate leaders,“ said Art Hicks, Gym Source CEO. “Because Ed joins us from Cybex, we know he is a great team builder who believes in the mission of Gym Source and will hit the ground running.”

About Gym Source:

Gym Source is the nation’s oldest and largest specialty distributor of fitness equipment. The company has 35 retail locations from Florida to New Hampshire and serves customers in all 50 states and 47 countries. Gym Source offers a full range of fitness products including treadmills, strength training equipment and ellipticals both for commercial and home use. The company takes great pride in its reputation as America’s #1 fitness equipment expert and its exceptional post-sale delivery and customer service. Gym Source has made over 2 million fitness equipment deliveries to its nearly 400,000 customers