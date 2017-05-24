Gym Source Hires New Director of Commercial Sales

This press release was provided by Gym Source. The Club Industry editorial staff was not involved in the creation of this content.

New York, NY [May 19, 2017] Gym Source, America’s leading retailer of premium residential and commercial fitness equipment announced that Dean Bowrosen has joined the company as Director of Commercial Sales. Bowrosen will work closely with Bill Kemnitzer, Gym Source’s Vice President of Commercial Sales, to increase sales to fitness clubs, hotels, multi-housing, and other commercial facilities.

“I am excited about the opportunity to once again work with the talented commercial sales team to grow and strengthen our footprint.” Bowrosen said. “The unique value of Gym Source is that, because we sell multiple brands, we can offer fitness solutions customized to meet the needs of a wide variety of clients.”

“The Gym Source reputation is growing,” said Art Hicks, Gym Source CEO. “We believe that there is no individual more uniquely qualified to help lead that growth than Dean Bowrosen, an industry pro with a proven track record.”

About Gym Source:

Gym Source is the nation’s oldest and largest specialty distributor of fitness equipment. The company has 35 retail locations from Florida to New Hampshire and serves customers in all 50 states and 47 countries. Gym Source offers a full range of fitness products including treadmills, strength training equipment and ellipticals both for commercial and home use. The company takes great pride in its reputation as America’s #1 fitness equipment expert and its exceptional post-sale delivery and customer service. Gym Source has made over 2 million fitness equipment deliveries to its nearly 400,000 customers.