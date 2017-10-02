Grimaldi Named Executive Director of Club Spa and Fitness Association

Club Industry was not involved in the creation of this content.

Alexandria, VA – The Club Spa and Fitness Association (CSFA) has named Corinne Grimaldi, M.S., its Executive Director. In this role, she will assist the Board of Directors in setting strategic direction for the association, and developing new programs and services to benefit fitness, spa, and wellness professionals in the private club sector.

Corinne brings a wide range of nonprofit experience to CSFA, cultivated by her association management experience, organization development studies, and volunteer board service. Corinne primarily built her career working for the Club Managers Association of America (CMAA), first in the national office and then as Executive Director of its Carolinas Chapter and Carolinas Club Foundation.

Corinne’s time with the Chapter and Foundation brought her a small-organization perspective and, thus, she became practiced in volunteer board management, sponsorship and resource development, and program design and evaluation. A native of Arlington, VA, Corinne earned a B.S. in International Business from the University of Georgia and an M.S. in Organization Development from the McColl School of Business at Queens University of Charlotte.

About CSFA

The Club Spa and Fitness Association was established in January 2007 to provide support for fitness, spa and wellness professionals in the club industry. CSFA is committed to providing educational and networking opportunities to help members advance their careers. CSFA also seeks to establish and maintain high standards of ethics for industry professionals. Learn more at csfassociation.com.

About CMAA

The Club Managers Association of America (CMAA) is the largest professional association for managers of membership clubs with 6,700 members throughout the US and internationally. Our managers operate more than 2,500 country, golf, athletic, city, faculty, military, town and yacht clubs. The objectives of the Association are to promote relationships between club management professionals and other similar professions; to encourage the education and advancement of members; and to provide the resources needed for club managers to operate efficiently and successfully. CMAA is headquartered in Alexandria, VA, with 44 professional chapters and more than 45 student chapters and colonies. Learn more at cmaa.org.