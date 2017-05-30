Green Series Adds to Family with Launch of New Weight Rack and Adjustable Bench

This press release was provided by Green Series. The Club Industry editorial staff was not involved in the creation of this content.

FORT WAYNE, IND. (May 25, 2017) ––Green Series Fitness, a Brigadoon Fitness company, recently launched a new adjustable utility bench and three-tier dumbbell rack.

An innovative addition to the Green Series family, the three-tier commercial dumbbell rack offers a unique combination of versatility and durability on a space-saving design. Featuring dual-sided weight bar storage and optional medicine ball rings and/or Olympic plate holders, this rack is a great addition to any fitness center. Angled flat racks provide ample space for up to 10 pairs of hex-style dumbbells and a wide clearance during removal or replacement of the weights. Large rubber feet and durable transport wheels round out this functional and safe unit.

The Green Series bench is built for comfort, durability and affordability in all commercial applications. With 7 backrest adjustments and 3 seat-angle settings, the bench easily adjusts from -3 degrees to flat to a full 90 degrees, allowing the user to perform a variety of exercises. Molded foam wrapped in highly durable upholstery provides superior comfort and large rubber feet provide a secure foundation and prevent the unit from slipping while exercising. Grade 8 Zinc bolts and a solid steel handle with heavy duty wheels for easy transport ensure maximum durability and strength.

“We invested more than a year researching and developing innovative ways to improve our current benches and racks,” stated Dale Hansen, Director of Product Development at Green Series Fitness. “Our focus was to make them stronger, versatile and affordable without compromising quality. We’re confident we have accomplished what we set out to do with these two new exciting offerings.”

Both of these additions to the Green Series family are available for immediate delivery and include 10 year frame warranties.

