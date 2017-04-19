Great Success For The ‘Let’s Move For A Better World’ Social Campaign

This press release was provided by Technogym. The Club Industry editorial staff was not involved in the creation of this content.

April 10, 2017 – Technogym, the world’s leading wellness and fitness company, announced the amazing results of its ‘Let’s Move for a Better World’ campaign, a worldwide social campaign with a mission to raise awareness in the fight against obesity and sedentariness, which ran its fourth edition from March 13-31, 2017.

‘Let’s Move for a Better World’ is the largest social campaign in the industry and embodies Technogym’s mission to improve wellness on a global scale. Thanks to Technogym’s cloud-based platform, mywellness, gym members in fitness facilities around the world joined forces to donate their movement and promote wellness and healthy lifestyles in their local communities and beyond. The more active the users were, the bigger the donation to the communities.

‘Let’s Move for a Better World’ participants logged their MOVEs, Technogym’s unit of measurement for physical activity, through the Technogym Ecosystem, which combines connected fitness equipment and the brand’s mywellness cloud, to take part in the campaign and add to the total MOVEs logged at their facilities. The integration of the Technogym Ecosystem also allowed users to enjoy a fully personalized wellness experience, and facilities to create challenges amongst their members or with other clubs.

The new 2017 edition of the campaign allowed an increased number of facilities to win and, therefore, donate a piece of Technogym equipment to a nonprofit organization of their choice. Due to the new award system that was implemented this year, every facility is able to win by reaching predefined targets of movement performed, rather than competing against one another.

Key statistics from the 2017 ‘Let’s Move for a Better World’ Campaign include:

782 fitness facilities across 26 countries took part

Over 140,000 participants tracked their exercise on Technogym equipment collecting MOVEs, Technogym’s unit of measurement for physical activity

A total of 480 million MOVEs were generated

Over 200 million calories were burned, representing approximately 62,000 pounds lost

A representative from each of participating facility will also get the chance to take part in the ‘Let’s Move for a Better World’ conference at the Technogym Village in Cesena, Italy from May 21st to 23rd. The conference will allow participants to share knowledge on how physical activity can provide a vital contribution in building a more sustainable society based on personal health, all while celebrating the campaign winners during the official award ceremony.

More information can be found in the link below:

http://www.technogym.com/letsmove

About Technogym:

Founded in 1983, Technogym is a world leading international supplier of technology and design driven products and services in the Wellness and Fitness industry. Technogym provides a complete range of cardio, strength and functional equipment alongside a digital cloud based platform allowing consumers to connect with their personal wellness experience anywhere, both on the equipment and via mobile when outdoors. With over 2,000 employees and 14 branches globally, Technogym is present in over 100 countries. More than 65,000 Wellness centers and 200,000 private homes in the world are equipped with Technogym. Technogym was the official supplier for the last six editions of the Olympic Games: Sydney 2000, Athens 2004, Turin 2006, Beijing 2008, London 2012 and Rio 2016.