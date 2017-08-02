Genesis Health Club to Purchase Fitness 2000 and All Assets

This press release was provided by Genesis. The Club Industry editorial staff was not involved in the creation of this content.

WICHITA, KAN. – Fitness 2000 announced today that it will sell all its assets to Genesis Health Clubs, effective immediately. Located at 1046 S. Oliver St. in Wichita, KS. and open since 1996, Fitness 2000 was a 22,000 square foot facility, featuring cardio and weight loss equipment and many more amenities.

Fitness 2000 owner Mohsen Etezazi indicated that the time is right. “We’ve had a great run, but for personal reasons, it’s time to move on. Fortunately, we’ve worked out an arrangement with Genesis Health Clubs, so our members will now have access to a lot of nearby options for their daily workouts.”

Genesis Health Clubs, with 41 locations across the Midwest, will acquire all assets of Fitness 2000 and offer members immediate upgrade to Gold-level Genesis membership, which includes four Wichita locations: East Central, The Wichita Ice Center, West 13th and West Central.

Genesis Health Clubs Owner Rodney Steven II commented, “I’ve known Moe for a long time. He’s been a great advocate for the health club industry, which I always admired, but also a friend. We’re excited to be able to immediately upgrade all of his members to Gold-Level Memberships at Genesis, which will give them access to dozens of our clubs across Kansas, Nebraska, Missouri and Oklahoma. We can’t wait to welcome them to the Genesis family.”

Genesis plans to operate the Fitness 2000 facility through Friday, August 4th, though members will gain immediate access to all Gold Level Genesis Health Clubs facilities.

