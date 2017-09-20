The Galleria At Fort Lauderdale To Welcome The Area’s First Powerhouse Gym During Spring 2018

The Club Industry staff was not involved in the creation of this content.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (September 19, 2017) —The Galleria at Fort Lauderdale, recognized as one of South Florida's premier shopping destinations for its sophisticated level of merchandising and ambiance, will welcome Broward and Miami-Dade County’s first Powerhouse Gym, which currently enjoys success in 39 states across the country. Set to open during spring 2018, this will add another dimension to The Galleria as it evolves to meet the needs of today’s shoppers.

“The Galleria continues to redefine its offerings by adding tenants that give locals even more reasons to visit,” said Mark Trouba, general manager at The Galleria at Fort Lauderdale. “Powerhouse Gym will maximize the property’s potential by serving as a viable resource for those who work and live nearby.”

Powerhouse Gym will feature state of the art exercise equipment, training programs and fitness classes. Led by qualified instructors, class offerings will include aerobics, yoga and spin cycling. Other amenities will include tanning, a nutritious juice bar, massage therapy, and luxurious locker rooms.

The nearly 20,000 sf fitness center will be located in the east wing of The Galleria near H&M and the offices at Regus. The gym’s interior will be designed by Jewel Toned Interiors.

“We’re excited to open our first Broward/Miami-Dade location at The Galleria, which is an established venue in a dynamic location,” said Clayton Flotz, shareholder. “There is a strong local market here which we think will respond to a high-quality fitness club with convenient access and ample covered parking.”

For more than 35 years, Powerhouse Gym has been one of the top leaders in the fitness industry. It continues to steadily gain global attention with more than 300 locations throughout Australia, Canada, Chile, Germany, Thailand, United Arab Emirates, United States, Venezuela and more.

For more information on Powerhouse Gym Fort Lauderdale please visit: www.pgfortlauderdale.com.

Powehouse Gym will open at The Galleria at Fort Lauderdale during Spring 2018

For more information about The Galleria at Fort Lauderdale or for a complete list of retailers and restaurants, please call (954) 564-1036 or visit www.galleriamall-fl.com.

