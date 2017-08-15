Freemotion Names New Director of Sales, Eastern Region

The Club Industry staff was not involved in the creation of this content.

LOGAN, UT – Freemotion Fitness, a leading provider of cardio and functional training equipment, has just named industry veteran John Sweeney as its Director of Sales, Eastern Region.

Sweeney has successfully led fitness industry sales teams for more than 25 years at various levels including regional director roles with Core Health and Fitness, Precor and most recently a Florida dealer, Fitnessmith. Sweeney has also held the position of Vice President with Core Health and Fitness, and Hydromassage.

"I've been a fan of Freemotion and its cable-based strength training equipment since they entered the industry 18 years ago,” Sweeney said. “Freemotion's unique position in the marketplace, combined with the growth potential and the opportunity to work on a team with Dan Toigo and Chris McGill, makes this a great move for me. I'm very excited to join the team!"

“We’re thrilled to have John join us at Freemotion,” said Chris McGill, Freemotion Vice President of Sales, North America. “By having him on board, it solidifies our commitment to a stellar sales experience and tees us up for what already is looking like an amazing year at Freemotion.”

John resides in Cocoa Beach, FL with his wife and three children. In his spare time he can be found on the golf course or fishing.

Freemotion is a part of the ICON Health & Fitness family of companies which includes NordicTrack, iFit, Altra, ProForm, Weider, Weslo, HealthRider, Lotus and Gold’s Gym.

About Freemotion Fitness

Freemotion makes modern fitness machines that are safe, reliable, state-of-the-art and raise the fitness levels of passionate goal setters. Together with our 40-year old parent company, ICON Health & Fitness, we’re believers in what’s next, what’s possible and what’s worth every drop of sweat.