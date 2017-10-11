FORTË Partners with Leading Fit-Tech Company Wexer

Club Industry was not involved in the creation of this content.

SEPTEMBER, 26 (NEW YORK, NEW YORK) FORTË, which provides live and on-demand access to premiere boutique fitness classes anytime, anywhere, today announced the partnership with virtual fitness provider Wexer, a technology company that makes world-class virtual exercise accessible to people via their platform and mobile app.

This new partnership will allow gyms and health clubs to offer members a variety of workouts both live and on-demand, from top boutique fitness studios around the country including, Exhale, JoyRide, Aerospace, RIPPED, Center City Yoga, Powerumba, etc. FORTË will also provide a variety of short videos ranging from 5 to 60 minutes led by top trainers around the globe in different categories including yoga, cardio, HIIT, strength, mobility, stretching and more.

Paul Bowman, CEO for Wexer says, “more and more we are seeing club groups refer to virtual fitness as the new must-have, but, to be successful it requires high-quality videos. Our partnership with FORTË enables us to deliver high-touch boutique fitness experiences to clubs and members worldwide.”

“We are thrilled to be growing our community globally and introducing our platform to an entirely new network of users,” says Lauren Foundos, CEO and Founder of FORTË . “FORTË offers a wide variety of cutting-edge fitness content directly from classes held at elite boutique fitness studios in around the world, which will now be offered to local fitness clubs worldwide. FORTË allows gym-goers to maximize the equipment usage in their local fitness clubs, by bringing it to life with a cinematic, real, unedited, and top-notch fitness experience coached by leading instructors from the world's most coveted fitness institutions."

For more information, visit www.forte.fit or follow us on social media: @forte.fit (Instagram) @forte(Twitter).

Media Inquiries: Jaime Kinsley / [email protected] / 216.299.1009

About FORTË

Founded in 2015, FORTË has revolutionized the fitness industry by providing access to avant-garde boutique studio classes coached by leading fitness experts worldwide. Both a technology and subscription based streaming platform, FORTË installs hardware and software into boutique studios, which enable the classes to be streamed live to FORTË ’s platform. A FORTË subscription gives you access to this curated, cutting-edge, fully immersive, social, data-driven, interactive, real time, unedited, and unparalleled fitness experience with unlimited content and classes from the most elite boutique studios and coaches around the world. FORTË ’s subscribers have the opportunity to experience their favorite classes live or through their on-demand library, but however or wherever you consume it, maximize your workout, smile, and have fun with it. For more information, visit www.forte.fit

About Wexer

Through a range of digital products and services Wexer helps club groups connect with members both inside and outside the four walls of the gym. The original product, Wexer Virtual, features world-class exercise content and allows 24h usage of group exercise and cycling studios. The gym floor product, Wexer Trainer, helps clubs activate their functional space. Wexer also offer Wexer Mobile, an app, which allows streaming of both live and pre-recorded classes as well as ‘on-the-fly’ exercise programming which can be used whenever, wherever. www.wexer.com