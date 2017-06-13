Fortë Launches In Miami And Partners With Leading Fitness Dance Studio Powerumba

This press release was provided by FORTË. The Club Industry editorial staff was not involved in the creation of this content.

FORTË, the first fitness solution to leverage technology, providing both live and on-demand established boutique fitness classes to subscribers anywhere, anytime has announced its partnership with Miami fitness dance studio, Powerumba. With the expansion of Powerumba on to FORTË’s platform, the studio’s instruction and methodology will now be available far beyond the studio’s four walls, reaching subscribers worldwide.

“We are extremely excited about this new partnership and to be working with such incredible coaches and management, as well as the expansion of our brand into new markets,” says Lauren Foundos, CEO and Founder of FORTË.

“We have been searching for the perfect dance partner to bring to our platform, and we are confident that Powerumba is it. They bring the flavor of Miami coupled with their upbeat fitness dance methodology. This partnership introduces us to a new region of the country, which is an entirely new market. It will also foster the growth of our subscriber base and leading edge in the technology and fitness streaming markets.”

FORTË subscribers will now have access to Powerumba’s 9 classes weekly, learning the Powerumba methodology globally. The main objective of the class is to improve a person’s physical and coordinative conditions through dance, while simultaneously increasing their cardiovascular capacity by working with different heart rate zones. Following each class, users will be able to share their Powerumba workout with their friends and family via social media. This is a very exciting time especially for people who are looking to learn, improve or practice their dance skills, as well as track their progression.

“Our studio and method is a totally new experience in dance fitness and like nothing else in the world,” says Pola Mochón, co-founder of Powerumba. “We are giving instructors worldwide the opportunity to develop their abilities to the fullest by offering a certification program.” Martin del Villar, creator, founder and lead instructor at Powerumba says, “People should expect a dynamic, challenging, and effective class and I cannot wait to share this with the world.”

Pricing for FORTË is $39 per month or $288 for the year for access to unlimited live and on-demand classes on the platform. The subscription-based digital platform will give users access to a library of content from leading boutique studios in a wide variety of verticals on FORTË’s platform via their smartphone, laptop, iPad or TV. Users can sign-up by visiting WWW.FORTE.FIT.

About Powerumba

Is a fitness dance methodology focused of the essence and steps of various musical genres including salsa, reggaeton, merengue, samba, bachata, cumbia, soca and more. The methodology of Powerumba allows one to start from the very basic steps of each genre and transition to more complete choreographies. The main objective of the class is to improve the person’s physical and coordinative conditions through dance and simultaneously increase the cardiovascular capacity by working on different heart rate zones. This class helps you relieve stress, burn fat, relax and tone muscles, improves self-esteem and increases the level serotonin in the brain which helps you feel happy and stay in a good mood. Powerumba is spreading really quick and is now available on the best gyms in Colombia, Uruguay, Italy, Spain, United States and Chile. Certifications are now available worldwide, and you can visit the studio in Miami at 16117 Biscayne Blvd.

About FORTË

Founded in 2015, FORTË has revolutionized the fitness industry by providing access to avant-garde boutique studio classes coached by leading fitness experts worldwide. Both a technology and subscription based streaming platform, FORTË installs hardware and software into boutique studios, which enable the classes to be streamed live to FORTË ’s platform. A FORTË subscription gives you access to this curated, cutting-edge, fully immersive, social, data-driven, interactive, real time, unedited, and unparalleled fitness experience with unlimited content and classes from the most elite boutique studios and coaches around the world. FORTË ’s subscribers have the opportunity to experience their favorite classes live or through their on-demand library, but however or wherever you consume it, maximize your workout, smile, and have fun with it. For more information, please visit www.forte.fit