Flywheel Sports Announces Integration With Strava

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Flywheel Sports, a leading indoor cycling brand, announced its partnership with Strava, the social network for athletes. Beginning today, the integration will allow Flywheel's rider community to track ride data and share their stats with friends and fellow athletes on Strava. Additionally, Strava athletes who ride at Flywheel can now automatically sync their class stats to their Strava training log. The collaboration extends Flywheel's long-term innovation strategy and goal of integrating with other technology services, relevant for Flywheel's results-driven consumer.

"As pioneers in performance tracking technology in the world of indoor cycling, we are thrilled to partner with a like-minded brand such as Strava – THE social network for athletes," said Sarah Robb O'Hagan Flywheel CEO. "Both of our brands appeal to the world's most engaged fitness consumers – those looking to challenge themselves and others – and our integrated offering enables these fitness athletes to now compete and compare ride stats, enabling them to achieve more of their brilliant goals and share their achievements with the world."

"It's so clear when you experience it - in my very first class, the motivation from Flywheel's instructors and the TorqBoard inspired one of the best workouts I've had." said James Quarles, Strava CEO. "We're excited to partner closely with Flywheel to connect more of the achievements in their 'stadiums' with the encouragement and fun of the Strava community."

The integration meets the needs of the fitness consumer who seek customized, metrics-focused training to help them reach their goals. Both Strava and Flywheel athletes seek friendly competition and use social accountability to drive their fitness experience.

By downloading and using Strava, Flywheel riders can now:

Get real-time stats: When connected, Flywheel ride details will automatically sync to an athlete's Strava account, giving riders immediate post-class access to their performance. Flywheel data, passed through Strava, feature class name, time, distance, average speed (RPM), and Flywheel's proprietary Power Score metric.

Track all activities: Knowing that Flywheel and FlyBarre athletes are active in other aspects of their life, the partnership allows athletes to track and share many types of workouts in one place. Strava provides a virtual home for all workout data, gathered both inside and outside the studio.

Tap into a global community: With nearly 1 million athletes joining Strava every 40 days, the integration delivers an expansive global, like-minded network that encourages camaraderie, support, and motivation to help riders reach their goals.

Flywheel and Strava athletes can start enjoying the update immediately. To connect to Strava visit Flywheelsports.com or "Connect to Strava" on the Flywheel app. #flywheelxstrava

About Flywheel Sports:

Flywheel Sports, Inc., a leading boutique fitness brand, provides results-driven classes at 42 studios across the United States. Established in 2010 in New York's Flatiron District, Flywheel offers a high-intensity indoor cycling experience in a welcoming and energetic atmosphere. Each studio features a stadium-style format with unique leaderboards that add a fun, competitive element to every class. Additionally, proprietary technology and metric-based training enables riders to set personal goals, track progress over time, and experience effective and efficient training. Many studios also feature FlyBarre, a total body workout that integrates light weights and core strengthening exercises. With 22 locations nationwide, FlyBarre offers the perfect complement to Flywheel's indoor cycling cardio experience. A private, equity-backed company, Flywheel employs more than 1,200 fitness professionals.

For more information visit Flywheel Sports at flywheelsports.com

About Strava:

Strava is the social network for athletes. Our mobile apps and website connect millions of active people every day. All athletes belong on Strava, no matter where they live, which sport they love or what device they use. Join the community at strava.com.

Our favorite stats:

16 activities uploaded every second, 11 million every week

100+ compatible mobile phones and GPS devices

130+ employees, most in San Francisco with more in Hanover and Bristol

600+ professional athletes are on Strava

1 million athletes join every 40 days

1.3 billion kudos given between athletes last year

$7.99 a month to make the most of your sport with Premium, or $59.99 a year

100+ cities making commuting better with Strava Metro

