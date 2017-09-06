FITposium’s Third Annual Conference Turns Fitness Models into Entrepreneurs

The Club Industry staff was not involved in the creation of this content.

PHOENIX, Arizona – FITpoisum 2017 will be held October 20-21, 2017 at the Embassy Suites, 4415 E. Paradise Village Parkway South, Phoenix, AZ 85032. The educational and inspirational conference is focused on success in the fitness talent and entrepreneurial industry. This two-day seminar will feature a variety of sessions to prepare fitness talents with everything they need to know to enter the marketplace including:

· What magazines are looking for in submissions

· How to develop a marketable portfolio

· How to cultivate business leads

· Techniques on establishing lasting business relationships

· How to effectively market a brand both traditionally and digitally and,

· Most importantly, how to make a profit in the industry as a fitness entrepreneur

Presenting at the event will be fitness entrepreneur and cover model Callie Bundy, TV host and best selling authors, Chris and Heidi Powell, IFBB Professional athlete Erin Stern, internationally published fitness photographer James Patrick, fitness model and entrepreneur Kim Dolan Leto, the editor in chief of Max Sports & Fitness Magazine LaRue Gillespie, the editor in chief of Women’s Health & Fitness Magazine Katelyn Swallow, the editor in chief of Scottsdale Health Magazine Gabby Richman, the CEO of LoudRumor.com Mike Arce and many more that can be found on our website.

On top of all the benefits of learning from the leader in the industry, trainers certified through ISSA are eligible to receive up to 20 CE Credits by attending FITposium!

Registration and additional details about the event are available at www.FITposium.com

Being a talent in the fitness industry is exciting and empowering. This conference provides the information needed to accelerate the journey to success. FITposium gets fit brands in shape!

For more information, please contact [email protected]

SPONSOR PACKET

https://www.dropbox.com/s/12vd79acoophfze/Fitposium_Sponsorship_2017_low.pdf?dl=0

ABOUT FITPOSIUM

https://youtu.be/Jm6Iw8dh4YY

2016 CONFERENCE RECAP

https://youtu.be/H5Fa1PsIhr4