Fitness First Asia Partners With Wexer To Deliver New Digital Membership

Fitness First Asia has announced the launch of a brand new digital membership, available to both members and non-members, in a bid to broaden the reach of the Fitness First brand and inspire people to stay active wherever they are.

The digital membership is delivered through the CustomFit app, Fitness First’s version of the award-winning Wexer Mobile app. This app will also now allow Fitness First to live-stream group fitness classes – from its clubs, direct to users wherever they are, and provide a library of hundreds of on-demand virtual classes.

The app – Wexer Mobile – was created as a white label mobile solution for operators to extend their reach beyond the four walls of the gym. Additional modules in the app include a workout builder, class bookings, challenges, results-focused programmes and a tool for PTs to prescribe bespoke workout plans for their clients.

Simon Flint, CEO of Evolution Wellness – the parent company for both Fitness First Asia and Celebrity Fitness following a recent merger – says: “Fitness First understands that in today’s busy life there may be occasions where members won’t always be able to make it to the gym, so we want to provide tools and content which will allow them to stay on track with their fitness regimen. We’re keen to continue to help keep people inspired wherever they may be – at home, at work, or while travelling – through fitness-rich experiences.

“This is why we have chosen to partner with Wexer in this unique way.”

Wexer CEO Paul Bowman adds: “Our key objective is to help clubs stay relevant in a world where consumers are increasingly looking online for fitness inspiration and content.

“Wexer Mobile is a digital extension of the club’s offering. It allows the operator to maintain its relationship with members 24/7, while also expanding the reach of the business by engaging a new cohort of non-gym-goers.”

About Wexer

Through a range of digital products and services Wexer helps club groups connect with members both inside and outside the four walls of the gym. The original product, Wexer Virtual, features world-class exercise content and allows 24h usage of group exercise and cycling studios. The gym floor product, Wexer Trainer, helps clubs activate their functional space. Wexer also offer Wexer Mobile, an app, which allows streaming of both live and pre-recorded classes as well as ‘on-the-fly’ exercise programming which can be used whenever, wherever.

About Evolution Wellness

Evolution Wellness brings together two leading fitness brands – Celebrity Fitness and Fitness First – under one roof to create one of the largest fitness club networks in Asia. It combines the expertise of one of the most established brands, Fitness First, with one of the fastest-growing brands in the health and fitness industry, Celebrity Fitness. The combined entity will wholly-own, manage, and operate all 153 fitness clubs across Asia.

About Fitness First Asia

Fitness First is one of the largest fitness brands in the world and the largest in Southeast Asia. In Asia alone, there are more than 90 Fitness First clubs across Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, and Thailand. With over 222,000 members generating close to 15 million visits per year, Fitness First carries unparalleled brand equity across the region. With an unrivalled club network in the region, a unique range of proprietary group fitness classes / experiences, class-leading fitness app CustomFit, and a reputation for great customer service, Fitness First is well placed to build on its leadership position in the fast-growing Asian fitness market.