Fitness Facilities & Spas Can Find Peace of Mind in New Insurance Program

West Chester, Pa.—August 3, 2017— Fitness studios, wellness centers and spas now have a new choice when it comes to protecting their businesses. Venture Programs, a leading national insurance program administrator, today announced it has launched FITLIFE™, a fitness, wellness and spa program designed to improve the coverage quality, risk management and claims handling available to this growing industry segment. FITLIFE will provide a variety of insurance products and services for health clubs, tennis/racquet clubs, gyms, destination and day spas, aerobics, mind-body, Pilates and other niche fitness studios.

“We recognized a demand in the fitness and wellness market for higher quality insurance services tailored to their specific needs,” said Philip J. Harvey, president of Venture Programs. “With FITLIFE, we hope to help these business owners secure the superior coverage and claims services they need to succeed and grow.”

The FITLIFE program is available through agents and brokers in all states except Louisiana, Montana and Virginia. Insurance coverages include: property, crime, general liability, professional liability, liquor liability, commercial auto, cyber risk and privacy liability, and umbrella liability. Businesses working with FITLIFE will receive the benefits of Venture’s exclusive relationship with a national insurance carrier rated A+ by A.M. Best Company. FITLIFE policyholders will gain additional value with access to a new-to-market innovative risk management tool aimed at improving safety and compliance. Safety Tag, a mobile, cloud-based platform, allows users to conduct background checks, track compliance, access safety files and log injuries, among other things. Other risk management services are also available including: WellWorks, a program offering online fitness and nutrition tools; and a new resource center, offering operational safety reminders and checklists geared toward spa and fitness center risks.

Unlike many insurance programs serving this market, FITLIFE will be equipped to handle facilities with multiple locations, provide access to large deductible alternatives and offer competitive pricing.

“We are very excited to launch FITLIFE,” said John Welty, practice leader. “Fitness centers, spas and wellness centers are a fixture in our communities, and our team is looking forward to helping secure the best-in-class coverage these businesses need to protect their futures.”

About Venture Programs

Venture Programs is a leading program manager that designs, underwrites and distributes industry-specific insurance packages. Based in West Chester, Pa., Venture has underwriting alliances with the world’s leading carrier groups, including Old Republic, Chubb, Allied World, Hamilton, RSUI, USLI, Zurich North America, Monitor and Lloyd’s of London. Founded in 1993, Venture provides specialty insurance packages for select vertical industries—including golf and country clubs, resorts, hotels, hunting and fishing lodges, and city and social clubs, as well as commercial marine and hard-to-place property risks.