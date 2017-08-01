FitMetrix Provides Customized Fitness Experience To Large Format Health Clubs

This press release was provided by FitMetrix. The Club Industry editorial staff was not involved in the creation of this content.

ATLANTA - Technology is revolutionizing the fitness industry, and FitMetrix is at the forefront of that movement. By harnessing the freedom that technology offers to the member experience, FitMetrix allows health clubs the opportunity to offer tailored services on a fully customizable platform. The user-friendly software transforms the way that fitness facilities interact and understand their members, aiding to overcome the loss of involvement following the natural first quarter fizzle of New Year’s resolutions.

Created by co-founders Monica Dioda and Josh Lloyd, FitMetrix allows health club owners to set up a personalized electronic front desk experience that provides members with the ability to schedule, train and receive real-time tracking of effort and performance all in one place. The platform also provides additional analytics that report back to facilities regarding their members’ preferences and booking habits.

“One of the key opportunities that FitMetrix has tapped into is providing a solution that allows health club members to book and manage reservations on their own terms with a touch of a button,” says Lloyd. “Many clubs have a calendar, but do not possess the ability to allow their members to control their own schedule.” Healthy Way of Life Company, Life Time® recently partnered with FitMetrix to improve their current system. Utilizing FitMetrix’s ability to transform the Life Time Member experience into a superior service where the user has complete freedom, members are now able to book, cancel, and even use a waitlist option for their classes.

"As a company committed to providing the best experience for our Members before they even walk through our doors, we wanted to create advance reservation capabilities for our popular indoor cycle classes—AMP, EDG and PWR,” said Karl Koutroupas, Director Product Development, Life Time. “Our collaboration allowed for seamless integration with our internal scheduling system, and their ability to quickly deliver enhancement requests and provide insights on best practices and industry trends will further enhance what our members love about our best-in-class programming.”

The state-of-the-art software is completely customizable, which allows brands to tailor the platform to fit their needs. FitMetrix’s services are white labeled, giving owners the ability to brand their leaderboards and front-end systems to provide a seamless user-friendly experience from scheduling to tracking results in real-time. FitMetrix also integrates with ABC Financials and MINDBODY scheduling, among other existing platforms, to provide members easy access to all of their information without leaving their facility’s website. For more information on FitMetrix, please visit http://www.fitmetrix.io.

About FitMetrix

FitMetrix is cutting edge technology that provides gym members real-time tracking of their effort, whether in a class or working out on their own. Founded in 2013 by Monica Dioda and Josh Lloyd, FitMetrix has revolutionized technology in the fitness industry. The state-of-the-art software platform is completely customizable, providing gym owners the opportunity to brand their leaderboards and front-end user system. The platform is also compatible with most heart rate monitor or fitness tracking product, allowing for complete syncing of information no matter the preferred method.