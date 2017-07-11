First Planet Fitness Powered by the Sun

This press release was provided by Planet Fitness. The Club Industry editorial staff was not involved in the creation of this content.

HAMPTON, NH (JULY 10, 2017) – Planet Fitness, Inc., one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers in the U.S., announced today that its St. Petersburg club has partnered with Solar Energy Management to become the first 24/7 Planet Fitness to be a net-zero energy building. The updated, energy efficient Planet Fitness, located at 5335 66th Street North, St. Petersburg, FL 33709, is now 99.5 percent reliant on sustainable solar power.

Clean, renewable solar energy was incorporated into the building’s redesign which involved the placement of 179 kilowatts of solar panels to feed energy throughout its 20,000 square-foot location. The install featured a solar power canopy and solar roof system fully integrated into the building’s infrastructure. As a result, more than 5,600 tons of carbon dioxide will be eliminated, the equivalent to the planting of more than 130,000 trees, and the building’s monthly energy bill will be reduced by 99 percent. In addition to the solar power overhaul, the fitness location also upgraded its lighting to LED fixtures to further maximize energy efficiency.

“As a member of the St. Petersburg community, I am proud to be able to do our part in improving energy efficiency and contributing to a greener future,” said Doug Kuiken, Planet Fitness franchisee. “We encourage everyone to check out the club and see exactly how much power is being produced by the solar panels using monitors available in the hallway.”

“We are extremely excited to celebrate our first solar-powered Planet Fitness location system-wide,” said Chris Rondeau, Planet Fitness' chief executive officer. “We are proud to support Doug’s work on this important initiative and always work closely with our franchise partners to support their enterprises, encourage innovation and reduce our environmental impact wherever possible.”

“Retrofitting the Planet Fitness location is truly a breakthrough and the first of its kind to provide affordable solar power in Florida,” said Scott McIntyre, CEO of Solar Energy Management based in Tampa. “Having converted this building to zero energy will allow for significant energy savings for many years to come and we’re honored to have been a part of the project.”

About Planet Fitness

Founded in 1992 in Dover, N.H., Planet Fitness is one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers in the United States by number of members and locations. As of March 31, 2017, Planet Fitness had approximately 10 million members and more than 1,300 stores in 48 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada and the Dominican Republic. The Company's mission is to enhance people's lives by providing a high-quality fitness experience in a welcoming, non-intimidating environment, which we call the Judgement Free Zone®. More than 95% of Planet Fitness stores are owned and operated by independent business men and women.

About Solar Energy Management

Solar Energy Management (SEM Power LLC) is a state of Florida innovator in state-of-the-art solar power solutions for commercial and residential clients. For more information, please visit www.solarenergymgmt.com, or call 727-430-3043.